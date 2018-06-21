Photo: iStockphoto

What’s the best company to work for in Silicon Valley? This year that’s Facebook according to ratings and reviews collected by job site Indeed.com between May 2016 and May 2018. Ranked number seven in 2017, Facebook this year surpassed Salesforce, Apple, and Google to take the top spot. That 2017 ranking covered May 2015 through May 2017.

Tech companies took seven spots in 2018’s Indeed top ten, compared with five reaching those ranks in Indeed’s 2017 list. Airbnb made the top 20 for the first time, debuting as number five.

Facebook’s “great people” came in for a lot of praise in the reviews. Indeed quoted employees as saying:

“[I] thoroughly enjoyed working at Facebook, amazing environment, extremely open culture and great people.”

“Facebook's work culture is something every company should strive to become,” another employee said. “Though the job position itself can be stressful, working among people who support and want to see everyone succeed motivated and encouraged me to shoot for the best.”

Meanwhile, according to Indeed, Airbnb’s employees liked the company’s “work hard, play hard” motto—and the travel credits.

Indeed’s lists of best places to work in the Bay Area, for 2018 and 2017, below. (The job search firm released a top 20 in 2018, a top 25 in 2017.)