What’s the Best Company to Work for in Silicon Valley?

Facebook jumps over Salesforce, Google, and Apple to take the top spot in Indeed’s ranking of Bay Area workplaces

By Tekla S. Perry
A photo overlooking Silicon Valley on a sunny day.
Photo: iStockphoto
Advertisement

What’s the best company to work for in Silicon Valley? This year that’s Facebook according to ratings and reviews collected by job site Indeed.com between May 2016 and May 2018. Ranked number seven in 2017, Facebook this year surpassed Salesforce, Apple, and Google to take the top spot. That 2017 ranking covered May 2015 through May 2017.

Tech companies took seven spots in 2018’s Indeed top ten, compared with five reaching those ranks in Indeed’s 2017 list. Airbnb made the top 20 for the first time, debuting as number five.

Facebook’s “great people” came in for a lot of praise in the reviews. Indeed quoted employees as saying:

  • “[I] thoroughly enjoyed working at Facebook, amazing environment, extremely open culture and great people.”
  • “Facebook's work culture is something every company should strive to become,” another employee said. “Though the job position itself can be stressful, working among people who support and want to see everyone succeed motivated and encouraged me to shoot for the best.”

Meanwhile, according to Indeed, Airbnb’s employees liked the company’s “work hard, play hard” motto—and the travel credits.

Indeed’s lists of best places to work in the Bay Area, for 2018 and 2017, below. (The job search firm released a top 20 in 2018, a top 25 in 2017.)

Rank

2018

2017

1

Facebook

Salesforce

2

Salesforce

Apple

3

Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente

4

Johnson & Johnson

See’s Candies

5

Airbnb

Google

6

SAP

Chevron

7

Adobe

Facebook

8

Apple

Intuit

9

Microsoft

Stanford Health Care

10

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Adobe

11

Genentech

Genentech

12

eBay

Good Samaritan Hospital

13

Cisco

Electronic Arts

14

Capital One

Upwork

15

AvalonBay Communities

Allergan

16

Roche

Charles Schwab

17

Amgen

Cisco

18

AbbVie

AstraZeneca

19

Charles Schwab

LinkedIn

20

Stryker

Juniper Networks

21

Banana Republic

22

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E)

23

The Clorox Company

24

Intel

25

Contemporary Services Corp

The View From the Valley Newsletter

The people, places and peculiarities of Silicon Valley.

About View From the Valley blog

IEEE Spectrum’s blog featuring the people, places, and passions of the world of technologists in Silicon Valley and its environs.