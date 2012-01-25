What Silicon Valley Tech Jobs Pay the Highest Salaries?

Photograph of a woman standing in front of a graph of salaries.
Indeed.com just released its 2017 Silicon Valley salary survey, looking at which tech jobs command the highest average pay over the past year, according to job openings posted on the job search firm’s web site from November 2016 through October 2017.

Product development engineer claimed the number one spot, with an average salary of US $173,570, and director of product management was just a few dollars behind, with an average salary of $173,556.

Meanwhile, dev ops manager, machine learning engineer, and cloud engineer salaries are climbing fast, the data showed. All three categories hadn’t previously made the top 20. This year, dev ops manager ranked fourth, at $166,488; machine learning engineer ranked 13th at $149,519, and cloud engineer ranked 17th at $146,900.

The entire top 20 is in the table below.

Top 20 jobs in Silicon Valley, as ranked by average yearly salary, November 2016 through October 2017, according to Indeed.com

Rank

Job Title

Annual Salary

1

Product development engineer

$173,570

2

Director of product management

$173,556

3

Data warehouse architect

$169,836

4

DevOps manager

$166,488

5

Senior architect

$161,124

6

Principal software engineer

$160,326

7

Senior solutions architect

$158,329

8

Principal Java developer

$156,402

9

Senior software architect

$154,944

10

Platform engineer

$154,739

11

Senior SQL developer

$154,161

12

Senior C developer

$152,903

13

Machine learning engineer

$149,519

14

Software engineering manager

$148,937

15

Software architect

$148,171

16

Senior Java developer

$147,489

17

Cloud engineer

$146,900

18

Senior product manager

$146,277

19

DevOps engineer

$146,222

20

Senior back end developer

$144,306
