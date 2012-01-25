What Silicon Valley Tech Jobs Pay the Highest Salaries?

Indeed.com just released its 2017 Silicon Valley salary survey, looking at which tech jobs command the highest average pay over the past year, according to job openings posted on the job search firm’s web site from November 2016 through October 2017.

Product development engineer claimed the number one spot, with an average salary of US $173,570, and director of product management was just a few dollars behind, with an average salary of $173,556.

Meanwhile, dev ops manager, machine learning engineer, and cloud engineer salaries are climbing fast, the data showed. All three categories hadn’t previously made the top 20. This year, dev ops manager ranked fourth, at $166,488; machine learning engineer ranked 13th at $149,519, and cloud engineer ranked 17th at $146,900.

The entire top 20 is in the table below.

Top 20 jobs in Silicon Valley, as ranked by average yearly salary, November 2016 through October 2017, according to Indeed.com