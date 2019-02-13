Tech Employees Worry About Layoffs at Tesla, eBay, Snapchat

Photo: iStockphoto

Who’s afraid of a looming layoff? Blind, a social network that anonymously connects employees with others in their workplaces, asked its users that question last week, and nearly 9,000 responded.

Overall, the news was good—64 percent are feeling their positions are quite secure right now, answering “No” to the question, “Are you worried about layoffs at your current company?” But that sense of security isn’t spread equally across the tech industry.

Among the most worried are tech professionals at Tesla, with 77 percent answering yes, followed by eBay (72 percent are worried) and Snapchat (71 percent are worried), SAP and VMware (some 66 percent are worried at both). Over at Cisco, PayPal, and Intel, about half of the respondents are concerned about possible layoffs. Meanwhile, such thoughts aren’t keeping too many tech workers up at night at Uber (20 percent), LinkedIn (15 percent), Facebook (12 percent) or Google (11 percent).

The full list is below.