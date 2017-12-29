Salesforce Towers Above Adobe, Facebook, and Google in Study of Best Places to Work in Tech

Job search firm Indeed.com just released its list of the top tech companies to work for in 2018. The rankings, based on average employee ratings for internet/software and computer/electronic companies with at least 50 reviews between October 2015 and December 2017, put 15 companies on its list (see table, below), with Salesforce on top, followed by Adobe, Facebook, Google, and SAP.

Looking at the last time Indeed put out a top tech companies list, 2016, there have been a few changes. (An Indeed spokesperson pointed out that the methodology may have been slightly different; the 2016 list came from a general study of best workplaces; the 2018 list zeroed in more closely on tech.)

Indeed’s data analysts pointed out that it’s also worth noting which tech behemoths didn’t make the charts this year: Oracle and IBM.

The analysts also took a deeper look at the reviews to see what makes a top-five engineering workforce. Pay and benefits, job security and advancement opportunities, and corporate culture count for a lot, of course.

More specifically, for Salesforce, they noted, highlights noted include volunteer time off and flexible scheduling. Facebook employees appreciate the company’s dedication to its “mission of connecting the world” and “motivating and encouraging environment.” Google employees “know how to have fun” and say managers are very kind. Adobe employees praise the company’s work-life balance. And SAP employees like the firm’s remote work options and volunteer opportunities.

Best, of course, is in the eye of the beholder—or at least the firm collecting the data. Job search firm Glassdoor in December released a broader review of best places to work in the U.S. for 2018, including tech and non-tech companies. In that ranking, Facebook came out on top, Google in the number five slot, and Salesforce down at number 14, with In-N-Out Burger, Lululemon, and a handful of consulting firms among the companies in between.

And in a more local perspective, the San Jose Business Journal regularly ranks best workplaces—the most recent list, in May 2017, put Workday at the top and Salesforce at number two.

Top Tech Workplaces, 2018 vs 2016 (source: Indeed.com)

Rank 2018 2016 1 Salesforce Salesforce 2 Adobe SAP 3 Facebook Google 4 Google Intuit 5 SAP LinkedIn 6 Apple Ultimate Software 7 Microsoft AOL 8 Intuit Adobe 9 Juniper Networks Westat 10 Yahoo Microsoft 11 Qualcomm Autodesk 12 Cisco Upwork 13 Rackspace Citrix 14 Intel eBay 15 Applied Materials Juniper Networks

Corrections made 30 January based on a revised analysis from Indeed.