Demand and Salaries for Data Scientists Continue to Climb

Data science job openings are expanding faster than the number of technologists looking for them, says job-search firm Indeed

By Tekla S. Perry
Back in August, a LinkedIn analysis concluded that the United States is facing a significant shortage of data scientists, a big change from a surplus in 2015. This week, job-search firm Indeed reported that its data indicates the shortage is getting worse: while more job seekers are interested in data science jobs, the number of job postings from employers has been rising faster than that number of interested applicants.

According to Indeed, job postings for data scientists as a share of all postings were up 29 percent in December 2018 compared to December 2017, while searches were only up around 14 percent.

“The bargaining power in data science remains with the job seekers,” Andrew Flowers, Indeed economist, stated in a press release.

What exactly are data scientists? Indeed indicated that people working as data scientists typically have degrees in computer science, statistics, or a quantitative social science, along with some training in statistical modeling, machine learning, and programming.

Salaries for data scientists are up as well. Average salary in the area surrounding Houston, Texas, which topped the 2018 list when adjusted for the cost of living, climbed 16.5 percent since 2017, while the average salary in the San Francisco Bay Area, number two on the adjusted list, jumped 13.7 percent over Indeed’s 2017 numbers. Only the Washington, D.C. area saw a drop. The table below shows average salaries, both raw and adjusted, for the most active regions, and the percent change in raw salaries since a year ago.

Salaries for Data Scientists:

Location

Average salary (with cost of living adjustment), 2018

Average salary (no adjustment), 2018

Percent change since 2017

Houston-Woodlands-Sugarland, TX

$123,010

$137,648

16.5%

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

$121,193

$166,519

13.7%

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

$119,141

$146,088

13.7%

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

$110,171

$117,002

12.7%

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

$109,668

$153,535

3.8%

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT

$109,179

$144,444

NA

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY/NJ

$108,681

$146,067

7.5%

Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA/NH

$108,596

$132,922

6.3%

Austin-Round Rock, TX

$108,410

$119,359

5.8%

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin IL/IN/WI

$108,141

$123,713

15.8%

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

$105,355

$136,645

3.0%

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington PA/NJ/DE/MD

$104,991

$122,524

3.6%

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

$104,947

$115,862

17.2%

St Louis, MO

$103,694

$103,798

3.8%

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

$99,852

$127,910

NA

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria DC/VA/MD/WV

$99,255

$130,222

-5.6%

Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

$98,021

$102,138

NA

Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

$95,751

$113,178

NA

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

$86,543

$95,111

NA

Source: Indeed.com

