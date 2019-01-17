Demand and Salaries for Data Scientists Continue to Climb

Illustration: iStockphoto

Back in August, a LinkedIn analysis concluded that the United States is facing a significant shortage of data scientists, a big change from a surplus in 2015. This week, job-search firm Indeed reported that its data indicates the shortage is getting worse: while more job seekers are interested in data science jobs, the number of job postings from employers has been rising faster than that number of interested applicants.

According to Indeed, job postings for data scientists as a share of all postings were up 29 percent in December 2018 compared to December 2017, while searches were only up around 14 percent.

“The bargaining power in data science remains with the job seekers,” Andrew Flowers, Indeed economist, stated in a press release.

What exactly are data scientists? Indeed indicated that people working as data scientists typically have degrees in computer science, statistics, or a quantitative social science, along with some training in statistical modeling, machine learning, and programming.

Salaries for data scientists are up as well. Average salary in the area surrounding Houston, Texas, which topped the 2018 list when adjusted for the cost of living, climbed 16.5 percent since 2017, while the average salary in the San Francisco Bay Area, number two on the adjusted list, jumped 13.7 percent over Indeed’s 2017 numbers. Only the Washington, D.C. area saw a drop. The table below shows average salaries, both raw and adjusted, for the most active regions, and the percent change in raw salaries since a year ago.

Salaries for Data Scientists:

Location Average salary (with cost of living adjustment), 2018 Average salary (no adjustment), 2018 Percent change since 2017 Houston-Woodlands-Sugarland, TX $123,010 $137,648 16.5% San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA $121,193 $166,519 13.7% Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA $119,141 $146,088 13.7% Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA $110,171 $117,002 12.7% San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA $109,668 $153,535 3.8% Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT $109,179 $144,444 NA New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY/NJ $108,681 $146,067 7.5% Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA/NH $108,596 $132,922 6.3% Austin-Round Rock, TX $108,410 $119,359 5.8% Chicago-Naperville-Elgin IL/IN/WI $108,141 $123,713 15.8% Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA $105,355 $136,645 3.0% Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington PA/NJ/DE/MD $104,991 $122,524 3.6% Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX $104,947 $115,862 17.2% St Louis, MO $103,694 $103,798 3.8% San Diego-Carlsbad, CA $99,852 $127,910 NA Washington-Arlington-Alexandria DC/VA/MD/WV $99,255 $130,222 -5.6% Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA $98,021 $102,138 NA Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD $95,751 $113,178 NA Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL $86,543 $95,111 NA

Source: Indeed.com