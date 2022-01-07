Video Friday: Welcome to 2022

Your weekly selection of awesome robot videos
Video Friday is your weekly selection of awesome robotics videos, collected by your friends at IEEE Spectrum robotics. We’ll also be posting a weekly calendar of upcoming robotics events for the next few months; here's what we have so far (send us your events!):
ICRA 2022 – May 23-27, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA, USA
ERF 2022 – June 28-30, 2022 – Rotterdam, Germany
Let us know if you have suggestions for next week, and enjoy today's videos.
Happy Holidays from Voliro!
[ Voliro ]
Thanks, Daniel!
Merry Christmas from the Autonmous Systems Lab!
[ ASL ]
Лаборатория робототехники Сбера сердечно поздравляет вас с наступающим новым годом!
[ Sberbank Robotics Laboratory ]
Thanks, Alexey and Mike!
Holiday Greetings from KIMLAB!
[ KIMLAB ]
Thanks, Joohyung!
Québec is easy mode for wintery robot videos.
[ NORLAB ]
Happy New Year from Berkshire Grey!
[ Berkshire Grey ]
Introducing John Deere's autonomous 8R Tractor for large-scale production. To use the John Deere autonomous tractor, a farmer only needs to transport the machine to a field and configure it for autonomous operation. Using John Deere Operations Center Mobile, he or she can swipe from left to right to start the machine. While the machine is working the farmer can leave the field to focus on other tasks, while monitoring the machine’s status from their mobile device.
[ John Deere ]
I appreciate the idea that this robot seems to have some conception of personal space and will react when that space is rudely violated.
[ Engineered Arts ]
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Xiaomi Robotics Lab!
[ Xiaomi ]
Thanks, Yangwei!
"We developed advanced neural control with proactive behavior learning and short-term memory for complex locomotion and lifelong adaptation of autonomous walking robots. The control method is inspired by a locomotion control strategy used by walking animals like cats, in which they use their short-term visual memory to detect an obstacle and take proactive steps to avoid colliding it."
[ VISTEC ]
Thanks, Poramate!
Not totally sure what this is from Exyn, but I do like the music.
[ Exyn ]
Nikon, weirdly, seems to be getting into the computer vision space with a high speed, high accuracy stereo system.
[ Nikon ]
Drone Badminton enables people with low vision to play badminton again using a drone as a ball and a racket can move a drone. This has potential to diversify the physical activities available, and improve physical and mental health for people with low vision.
The Manta Ray program seeks to develop unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) that operate for extended durations without the need for on-site human logistics support or maintenance.
[ DARPA ]
A year in the life of Agility Robotics.
[ Agility Robotics ]
A new fabrication technique, developed by a team of electrical engineers and computer scientists, produces low-voltage, power-dense artificial muscles that improve the performance of flying microrobots.
[ MIT ]
What has NASA's Perseverance rover accomplished since landing on the surface of Mars in February 2021? Surface Operations Mission Manager Jessica Samuels reflects on a year filled with groundbreaking discoveries at Jezero Crater and counts up the rover's achievements.
[ NASA ]
Construction is one of the largest industries on the planet, employing more than 10M workers in the US each year. Dusty Robotics believes in a future where robots and automation are standard tools employed by the construction workforce to build buildings more efficiently, safer, and at lower cost. In this talk I'll tell the story of how Dusty Robotics originated, our journey through the customer discovery process, and our vision for how robotics will change the face of construction.
[ Dusty Robotics ]