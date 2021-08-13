FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Type News Topic Robotics

Video Friday: Robo Chameleon

Your weekly selection of awesome robot videos

2 min read

Video Friday is your weekly selection of awesome robotics videos, collected by your Automaton bloggers. We'll also be posting a weekly calendar of upcoming robotics events for the next few months; here's what we have so far (send us your events!):

DARPA SubT Finals – September 21-23, 2021 – Louisville, KY, USA
WeRobot 2021 – September 23-25, 2021 – Coral Gables, FL, USA
IROS 2021 – September 27-1, 2021 – [Online Event]
ROSCon 2021 – October 21-23, 2021 – New Orleans, LA, USA

Let us know if you have suggestions for next week, and enjoy today's videos.

Honestly, the "robot" part of this robotic chameleon is not even a little bit exciting, but the skin attached to it is super cool.

It's not shown very well in the video, but the skin can do patterns, too! There are some pictures in the paper at the link below, open access in Nature Communications.

[ Paper ]

Designed and built based on the user feedback from real-world application scenarios and DEEP Robotics' deep understanding of industry applications, Jueying X20 features strong load capacity and scalability, autonomous charging, all-scenario coverage, great computing power, and perceptual precision while operating flawlessly in adverse weather conditions.

[ DeepRobotics ]

Volleyball? Now solved by robots, thank you!

The robot predicts the trajectory of a flying ball and generates motion in a fragment of a second based on past learning experiences immediately. The robot was developed by Dr. Kazutoshi Tanaka under the supervision of Professor Yasuo Kuniyoshi and with the cooperation of Dr. Ryuma Niiyama and Dr. Satoshi Nishikawa at Laboratory for Intelligent Systems and Informatics (ISI Lab), Department of Mechano-Informatics, Graduate School of Information Science and Technology, The University of Tokyo.

[ Paper ]

Thanks, Fan!

Haven't seen too much in the way of work on DRC Atlas lately, but UT Austin seems to still have some stuff going on, at least in simulation.

[ UT Austin ]

Meet Tready, HEBI robotics track base robot platform. Tready is an extremely versatile and agile mobile base, capable of navigating difficult and uneven terrain, climbing stairs, and accessing confined spaces.

If it comes with those googly eyes out of the box, I'm sold.

[ HEBI ]

Thanks Kamal!

NSF awarded a whole bunch of money for soft robotics research a few years ago, and we're starting to see some of the results.

[ Lehigh AIR Lab ]

Thanks, Fan!

The 2020 Cybathlon may have been virtual, but the winning cyborgs still got their trophies.

[ Cybathlon ]

Extend Robotics is combining a drone, robotics, and VR in a way that I don't totally understand, but that looks fancy anyway.

[ Extend Robotics ]

Pepper Robot for Healthcare and patients with Dementia. Research by the University of Minnesota, Duluth.

[ UMD ] via [ RobotLAB ]

The University of Canterbury in collaboration with edX is offering a Professional Certificate inHuman-Robot Interaction. The participation in this MOOC is free.

Free sounds good, but the website also seems to be asking me for $450, so not sure what's up with that.

[ edX ]

Rising star in robotics, Georgia Chalvatzaki, is an independent research group leader of the iROSA group at TU Darmstadt in Germany. Dr Chalvatzaki was also accepted for the renowned Emmy Noether Programme (ENP) of the German Research Foundation (DFG) which enables outstanding young scientists to qualify for a university professorship by independently leading a junior research group over six years. In her research group iROSA, Dr. Chalvatzaki and her new team research the topic of "Robot Learning of Mobile Manipulation for Assistive Robotics".

[ iROSA ]

Evan Ackerman

Evan Ackerman is the senior writer for IEEE Spectrum's award-winning robotics blog, Automaton. Since 2007, he has written over 6,000 articles on robotics and emerging technology, covering conferences and events on every single continent except Antarctica (although he remains optimistic). In addition to Spectrum, Evan's work has appeared in a variety of other online publications including Gizmodo and Slate, and you may have heard him on NPR's Science Friday or the BBC World Service if you were listening at just the right time. Evan has an undergraduate degree in Martian geology, which he almost never gets to use, and still wants to be an astronaut when he grows up. In his spare time, he enjoys scuba diving, rehabilitating injured raptors, and playing bagpipes excellently.

The Conversation (0)
