Robotics Summit & Expo: 10–11 May 2023, BOSTON
ICRA 2023: 29 May–2 June 2023, LONDON
Energy Drone & Robotics Summit: 10–12 June 2023, HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA
RoboCup 2023: 4–10 July 2023, BORDEAUX, FRANCE
RSS 2023: 10–14 July 2023, DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA
IEEE RO-MAN 2023: 28–31 August 2023, BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA
CLAWAR 2023: 2–4 October 2023, FLORIANOPOLIS, BRAZIL
Humanoids 2023: 12–14 December 2023, AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA
Enjoy today’s videos!
Happy May the 4th from KIMLAB!
[ KIMLAB ]
The Star Wars universe does have a thing for gold legged robots.
[ Botston Dynamics ]
SkyMul uses robots for rebar tying, which is an important job in construction that is deeply unpleasant (and sometimes damaging) for humans to do. But, since it’s also fairly structured, it’s a potentially robot-friendly task, whether it’s done with a drone or a quadruped.
[ SkyMul ]
Thanks, Eohan!
Indoor Capture is the newest Skydio 3D Scan mode that is specifically tailored for autonomously scanning large, complex, indoor environments. With Skydio drones, a single operator can now easily scan even the largest and most complex facilities that may have been too difficult to manage in the past. Capture indoor and outdoor facilities with a single tool, then use that data to create high-quality digital replicas. The main advantage of Indoor Capture is that it can capture hard-to-reach areas, particularly those that are high up.
[ Skydio ]
A small, lost, and adorable alien robot has crash landed on our planet. Many of its subsystems were damaged and it is seeking help! Luckily, our team of brilliant engineers stumbled upon the stranded robot and moved it to the repair bay. With their expertise, they’ve managed to repair the damaged subsystems and get the robot back up and running. The lost robot begins communicating and we learn about its home origins, its self-awareness of its own sensors, hopes to return back to its home planet, fear of cliffs and dangerous hazards, as well as its intelligent interpretation of our human language.
[ Clearpath ]
A2Z Drone Delivery, Inc, developer of commercial drone delivery solutions, has just announced the release of its latest flagship commercial delivery drone, the A2Z Drone Delivery RDSX Pelican. With the RDSX Pelican’s new hybrid VTOL design, A2Z has extended the range and payload capacity to handle up to 5 kg payloads on up to 40 km routes.
[ A2Z ]
Don’t let that clear blue sky fool you—the ground in Oregon in the spring is like Jello, which makes walking a challenge.
[ Agility Robotics ]
Oh My DOT is a soup noodle specialty store where you can enjoy a combination of 10 types of unique soup base called “Soup DOT” and 3 types of noodles to enjoy your favorite taste. By using the cooking robot “N-Robo”, it is possible to customize various menus.
[ Impress ]
Sanctuary AI is on a mission to create the world’s first human-like intelligence in general-purpose robots that will help us work more safely, efficiently, and sustainably, helping to address the labor challenges facing many organizations today.
[ Sanctuary AI ]
At the Robotics festival Portugal, one of the best robot soccer teams in the world, Tech United Eindhoven, takes on some moderately experienced humans as well as a local girls youth team, ending on some brutal pentalties.
This work presents the mechanical design and control of a novel small-size and lightweight Micro Aerial Vehicle (MAV) for aerial manipulation. To our knowledge, with a total take-off mass of only 2.0 kg, the proposed system is the most lightweight Aerial Manipulator (AM) that has 8-DOF independently controllable.
[ ASL ]
Learn how Amazon’s Fulfillment Technologies & Robotics team uses STEM to find and ship your orders.
[ Amazon Robotics ]
Mortician’s first fight at the 2023 RoboGames event, up against the tough wedge robot Who’s Your Daddy Now? Did all of the work pay off, or was a solidly built wedge going to be too much for the new design?
This short film documents some of the most innovative projects that emerged from the work of NCCR Robotics, the Swiss-wide consortium coordinated from 2010 to 2022 by EPFL professor Dario Floreano and ETHZ professor Robert Riener, including other major research institutions across Switzerland. Shot over the course of six months in Lausanne, Geneva, Zurich, Wangen an der Aare, Leysin, Lugano, the documentary is a unique look at the state of the art of medical, educational and rescue robotics, and at the specific contributions that Swiss researchers have given to the field over the last decade.
[ NCCR ]
Lex Fridman interviews Boston Dynamics CEO Rob Player.
[ Lex Fridman ]
AI is rapidly changing the speed and breadth of scientific discovery. In this discussion, Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of DeepMind Technologies, shares his company’s efforts in this space, followed by a conversation with Fei-Fei Li, Denning co-director of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, on the future of AI.
[ Stanford HAI ]