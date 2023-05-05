The May 2023 issue of IEEE Spectrum is here!

Video Friday is your weekly selection of awesome robotics videos, collected by your friends at IEEE Spectrum robotics. We also post a weekly calendar of upcoming robotics events for the next few months. Please send us your events for inclusion.

Robotics Summit & Expo: 10–11 May 2023, BOSTON
ICRA 2023: 29 May–2 June 2023, LONDON
Energy Drone & Robotics Summit: 10–12 June 2023, HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA
RoboCup 2023: 4–10 July 2023, BORDEAUX, FRANCE
RSS 2023: 10–14 July 2023, DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA
IEEE RO-MAN 2023: 28–31 August 2023, BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA
CLAWAR 2023: 2–4 October 2023, FLORIANOPOLIS, BRAZIL
Humanoids 2023: 12–14 December 2023, AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA

Enjoy today’s videos!

Happy May the 4th from KIMLAB!

[ KIMLAB ]

The Star Wars universe does have a thing for gold legged robots.

[ Botston Dynamics ]

SkyMul uses robots for rebar tying, which is an important job in construction that is deeply unpleasant (and sometimes damaging) for humans to do. But, since it’s also fairly structured, it’s a potentially robot-friendly task, whether it’s done with a drone or a quadruped.

[ SkyMul ]

Thanks, Eohan!

Indoor Capture is the newest Skydio 3D Scan mode that is specifically tailored for autonomously scanning large, complex, indoor environments. With Skydio drones, a single operator can now easily scan even the largest and most complex facilities that may have been too difficult to manage in the past. Capture indoor and outdoor facilities with a single tool, then use that data to create high-quality digital replicas. The main advantage of Indoor Capture is that it can capture hard-to-reach areas, particularly those that are high up.

[ Skydio ]

A small, lost, and adorable alien robot has crash landed on our planet. Many of its subsystems were damaged and it is seeking help! Luckily, our team of brilliant engineers stumbled upon the stranded robot and moved it to the repair bay. With their expertise, they’ve managed to repair the damaged subsystems and get the robot back up and running. The lost robot begins communicating and we learn about its home origins, its self-awareness of its own sensors, hopes to return back to its home planet, fear of cliffs and dangerous hazards, as well as its intelligent interpretation of our human language.

[ Clearpath ]

A2Z Drone Delivery, Inc, developer of commercial drone delivery solutions, has just announced the release of its latest flagship commercial delivery drone, the A2Z Drone Delivery RDSX Pelican. With the RDSX Pelican’s new hybrid VTOL design, A2Z has extended the range and payload capacity to handle up to 5 kg payloads on up to 40 km routes.

[ A2Z ]

Don’t let that clear blue sky fool you—the ground in Oregon in the spring is like Jello, which makes walking a challenge.

[ Agility Robotics ]

Oh My DOT is a soup noodle specialty store where you can enjoy a combination of 10 types of unique soup base called “Soup DOT” and 3 types of noodles to enjoy your favorite taste. By using the cooking robot “N-Robo”, it is possible to customize various menus.

[ Impress ]

Sanctuary AI is on a mission to create the world’s first human-like intelligence in general-purpose robots that will help us work more safely, efficiently, and sustainably, helping to address the labor challenges facing many organizations today.

[ Sanctuary AI ]

At the Robotics festival Portugal, one of the best robot soccer teams in the world, Tech United Eindhoven, takes on some moderately experienced humans as well as a local girls youth team, ending on some brutal pentalties.

[ Tech United Eindhoven ]

This work presents the mechanical design and control of a novel small-size and lightweight Micro Aerial Vehicle (MAV) for aerial manipulation. To our knowledge, with a total take-off mass of only 2.0 kg, the proposed system is the most lightweight Aerial Manipulator (AM) that has 8-DOF independently controllable.

[ ASL ]

Learn how Amazon’s Fulfillment Technologies & Robotics team uses STEM to find and ship your orders.

[ Amazon Robotics ]

Mortician’s first fight at the 2023 RoboGames event, up against the tough wedge robot Who’s Your Daddy Now? Did all of the work pay off, or was a solidly built wedge going to be too much for the new design?

[ Hardcore Robotics ]

This short film documents some of the most innovative projects that emerged from the work of NCCR Robotics, the Swiss-wide consortium coordinated from 2010 to 2022 by EPFL professor Dario Floreano and ETHZ professor Robert Riener, including other major research institutions across Switzerland. Shot over the course of six months in Lausanne, Geneva, Zurich, Wangen an der Aare, Leysin, Lugano, the documentary is a unique look at the state of the art of medical, educational and rescue robotics, and at the specific contributions that Swiss researchers have given to the field over the last decade.

[ NCCR ]

Lex Fridman interviews Boston Dynamics CEO Rob Player.

[ Lex Fridman ]

AI is rapidly changing the speed and breadth of scientific discovery. In this discussion, Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of DeepMind Technologies, shares his company’s efforts in this space, followed by a conversation with Fei-Fei Li, Denning co-director of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, on the future of AI.

[ Stanford HAI ]

RoboticsTopicTypeSpecial ReportsVideo

360 Video: Zoom Over Zanzibar With Tanzania’s Drone Startups

Come along for the ride as drones soar over the farms and schools of Tanzania

6:56
Photo: IEEE Spectrum
dronesgadgetstype:videoEast Africa dronesmappingTanzaniaAfricadelivery drones360 video

With 360-degree video, IEEE Spectrum puts you aboard drones that are flying high above the Tanzanian landscape: You’ll ride along as drones soar above farms, towns, and the blue expanse of Lake Victoria. You’ll also meet the local entrepreneurs who are creating a new industry, finding applications for their drones in land surveying and delivery. And you’ll get a close-up view from a bamboo grove as a drone pilot named Bornlove builds a flying machine from bamboo and other materials.

You can follow the action in a 360-degree video in three ways: 1) Watch on your computer, using your mouse to click and drag on the video; 2) watch on your phone, moving the phone around to change your view; or 3) watch on a VR headset for the full immersive experience.

RoboticsTopicTypeSpecial ReportsVideo

360 Video: Go on a Mission With Zipline’s Delivery Drones

Immerse yourself in the action as Zipline catapults its drones into the Rwandan sky

IEEE Spectrum
dronestype:videoEast Africa dronesRwandadelivery dronesZipline360 video

With 360 video, IEEE Spectrum takes you behind the scenes with one of the world’s first drone-delivery companies. Zipline, based in California, is using drones to deliver blood to hospitals throughout Rwanda. At an operations center in Muhanga, you’ll watch as Zipline technicians assemble the modular drones, fill their cargo holds, and launch them via catapult. You’ll see a package float down from the sky above a rural hospital, and you’ll get a closeup look at Zipline’s ingenious method for capturing returning drones.

You can follow the action in a 360-degree video in three ways: 1) Watch on your computer, using your mouse to click and drag on the video; 2) watch on your phone, moving the phone around to change your view; or 3) watch on a VR headset for the full immersive experience.

DIYTopicTypeVideo

A Techie’s Tour of New York City

Here are some NYC attractions that you won’t find in the guidebooks

A Techie's Tour Of NYC
www.youtube.com
type:videoNew York CityDIYtourismvideosrocketsNikola Teslahistorytechnologyeventshackerspacenew york citynikola teslanyc tourist videonyc tourist guidetech tour nycvideonyc tech tour

Do your travel plans include New York City? Are you a techie? If the answer to those questions is yes, let IEEE Spectrum be your guide! We've put together a list of some of our favorite places to visit, including important locations in the history of electrotechnology (New York was once the center of the electrical and electronic world) and places where fun and interesting things are happening today. See where Nikola Tesla lived, check out cutting-edge artists working with technology, or take the kids to see an Atlas and Titan rocket.

All the locations are accessible via the subway, and many are free to visit. If you do visit, take a selfie and post a link in the comments below.

