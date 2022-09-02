The September 2022 issue of IEEE Spectrum is here!

RoboticsTopicTypeNews

Video Friday: In Der Natur

Your weekly selection of awesome robot videos

2 min read
A curiously dressed man wearing white and orange clothes and dark glasses walks an orange robot dog in a white coat through the woods

Video Friday is your weekly selection of awesome robotics videos, collected by your friends at IEEE Spectrum robotics. We also post a weekly calendar of upcoming robotics events for the next few months. Please send us your events for inclusion.

CLAWAR 2022: 12–14 September 2022, AZORES, PORTUGAL
IROS 2022: 23–27 October 2022, KYOTO, JAPAN
ANA Avatar XPRIZE Finals: 4–5 November 2022, LOS ANGELES
CoRL 2022: 14–18 December 2022, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND

Enjoy today's videos!

There's really nothing I can say to prepare you for this German music video, which features Spot for some reason.

I'm told that the music video is about how the idealized version of a forest is somewhat at odds with technology, and that bringing your fancy fleece jackets and robots along with you into nature can kind of ruin the experience. I get it. Also, that IR shot of Spot at night is suuuper creepy.

[ Deichkind ]

Thanks, Thilo!

I'm going to assue that KIMLAB is not at all confused about which superhero has what equipment, and instead that Spot is cosplaying that one specific scene in Avengers: Endgame.

[ KIMLAB ]

Dongwon Son, who's now at PhD student at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, wrote in to share this work he did at Samsung Research. Somehow, they know exactly what my desk looks like most of the time.

[ Github ]

Thanks, Dongwon!

Rethink Robotics and Sawyer: still a thing!

[ Rethink ]

The designer of one of the most destructive combat robots ever built gives some tips on how to hit harder.

[ Hardcore Robotics ]

Some satisfying precision syringe filling.

[ Flexiv ]

When you put the Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control Operations Team together with Boston Dynamics, you get something not nearly as exciting as you were probably expecting.

[ Lockheed Martin ]

Philippines Flying Labs has teamed up with local clinics and public health professionals in Tawi-Tawi to enable demand-driven drone deliveries.

[ WeRobotics ]

Speaker John Enright, Principal Engineer, Amazon Robotics, tells the story of developing precision autonomy on Proteus, the new cost-effective autonomous mobile robot designed to work safely and efficiently alongside humans in shared, collaborative spaces.

[ Amazon Robotics ]

In this second episode of #MeetAGoogleResearcher, Drew Calcagno speaks with Kanishka Rao of Google Research and Daniel Ho of Everyday Robots, researchers who helped combine the PaLM-SayCan robotics algorithm with the advanced capabilities of a helper robot.

[ Google Research ]

Launched in 1977, the twin Voyager probes are NASA’s longest-operating mission and the only spacecraft ever to explore interstellar space. For two decades after launch, the spacecraft were planetary explorers, giving us up-close views of the gas giants Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Now, as they reach distances far beyond the hopes of their original designers, the aging spacecraft challenge their team in new ways, requiring creative solutions to keep them operating and sending back science data from the space between the stars. As we celebrate the 45th anniversary of these epic explorers, join Voyager deputy project scientist Linda Spilker and propulsion engineer Todd Barber for a live Q&A.

[ JPL ]

RoboticsTopicMagazineTypeFeature

How Robots Can Help Us Act and Feel Younger

Toyota’s Gill Pratt on enhancing independence in old age

10 min read
An illustration of a woman making a salad with robotic arms around her holding vegetables and other salad ingredients.
Dan Page
Blue

By 2050, the global population aged 65 or more will be nearly double what it is today. The number of people over the age of 80 will triple, approaching half a billion. Supporting an aging population is a worldwide concern, but this demographic shift is especially pronounced in Japan, where more than a third of Japanese will be 65 or older by midcentury.

Toyota Research Institute (TRI), which was established by Toyota Motor Corp. in 2015 to explore autonomous cars, robotics, and “human amplification technologies,” has also been focusing a significant portion of its research on ways to help older people maintain their health, happiness, and independence as long as possible. While an important goal in itself, improving self-sufficiency for the elderly also reduces the amount of support they need from society more broadly. And without technological help, sustaining this population in an effective and dignified manner will grow increasingly difficult—first in Japan, but globally soon after.

