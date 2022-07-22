IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYThe Big PictureEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsCollectionsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Access Thousands of Articles — Completely Free

Create an account and get exclusive content and features: Save articles, download collections, and talk to tech insiders — all free! For full access and benefits, join IEEE as a paying member.

RoboticsNewsTypeTopic

Video Friday: ARTEMIS

Your weekly selection of awesome robot videos

3 min read
A photo of the lower torso and legs of a humanoid robot in a dynamic running position suspended on a test stand in a lab

Video Friday is your weekly selection of awesome robotics videos, collected by your friends at IEEE Spectrum robotics. We also post a weekly calendar of upcoming robotics events for the next few months. Please send us your events for inclusion.

IEEE CASE 2022: 20 August–24 August 2022, MEXICO CITY
CLAWAR 2022: 12 September–14 September 2022, AZORES, PORTUGAL
ANA Avatar XPRIZE Finals: 4 November–5 November 2022, LOS ANGELES
CoRL 2022: 14 December–18 December 2022, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND

Enjoy today's videos!

Introducing ARTEMIS: The next generation humanoid robot platform to serve us for the next 10 years. This is a sneak peek of what is to come. Stay tuned!

[ RoMeLa ]

We approach the problem of learning by watching humans in the wild. We call our method WHIRL: In the Wild Human-Imitated Robot Learning. In WHIRL, we aim to use human videos to extract a prior over the intent of the demonstrator and use this to initialize our agent's policy. We introduce an efficient real-world policy learning scheme, that improves over the human prior using interactions. We show one-shot generalization, and success in real-world settings, including 20 different manipulation tasks in the wild.

[ CMU ]

I cannot believe that this system made it to the commercial pilot stage, but pretty awesome that it has, right?

[ Tevel ]

My favorite RoboCup event, where the world championship robots take on the RoboCup trustees!

[ RoboCup ]

WeRobotics is coordinating critical cargo drone logistics in Madagascar with Aerial Metric, Madagascar Flying Labs and PSI. This project serves to connect hard-to-reach rural communities with essential, life-saving medicines, including the delivery of just-in-time COVID19 vaccines.

[ WeRobotics ]

With the possible exception of an octopus tentacle, the trunk of an elephant is the robotic manipulator we should all be striving for.

[ Georgia Tech ]

I don't know if this ornithopter is more practical than a traditional drone, but it's much more beautiful to watch.

[ GRVC ]

While I certainly appreciate the technical challenges to making drones that can handle larger payloads, I still feel like the actual challenge that Wing should be talking about is whether suburban drone delivery of low value consumer goods is a sustainable business.

[ Wing ]

Microsoft Project AirSim provides a rich set of tools that enables you to rapidly create custom machine learning capabilities. Realistic sensor models, pre-trained neural networks, and extensible autonomy building blocks accelerate the training of aerial agents.

[ AirSim ]

DEEP Robotics recently announced the official release of the Jueying X20 hazard detection and rescue robot dog solution. With the flexibility to deliver unmanned detection and rescue services, Jueying X20 is designed for the complex terrain of a post-earthquake landscape, the insides of vulnerable debris buildings, tunnel traffic accidents, as well as toxic, hypoxia, and high-density smoke environment created by chemical pollution or a fire disaster event.

[ Deep Robotics ]

Highlights from the RoboCup 2022 MSL Finals: Tech United vs Falcons.

And here's an overview of the wider event, from Tech United Eindhoven.

[ Tech United ]

One copter? Two copters!

[ SUTD ]

The Humanoid AdultSize RoboCup league is perhaps not the most dynamic, but it's impressive anyway.

[ Nimbro ]

First autonomous mission for the PLaCE drone at sea, performing multispectral surveys and water column measurements directly in-situ, measuring characteristic biological parameters such as PH, Chlorophyll, PAR, temperature, salinity.

[ PRISMA Lab ]

Here's one of the most interesting drones that I've seen in a while: a sort of winged tricopter that can hover very efficiently by spinning.

[ Hackaday ]

Keep in mind that this is a paid promotion (and it's not very technical at all), but it's interesting to watch a commercial truck driver review an autonomous truck.

[ Plus ]

Curiosity has now been exploring Mars for 10 years (!) of its two year mission.

[ JPL ]

video fridayrobotics
The Conversation (0)
A phone with an image of the Chinese 10.00 Yuan hovers over a package of crackers.
An overhead view of a warehouse showing humans interacting with robotic carts with screens and push bars
fabric butterfly on a tree branch
RoboticsTopicMagazineTypeFeature

Inside DARPA’s Subterranean Challenge

What SubT means for the future of autonomous robots

14 min read
A photo of a robot lighting up a stone tunnel.

An ANYmal robot from Team Cerberus autonomously explores a cave on DARPA’s Subterranean Challenge course.

Evan Ackerman

Deep below the Louisville, Ky., zoo lies a network of enormous caverns carved out of limestone. The caverns are dark. They’re dusty. They’re humid. And during one week in September 2021, they were full of the most sophisticated robots in the world. The robots (along with their human teammates) were there to tackle a massive underground course designed by DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, as the culmination of its three-year Subterranean Challenge.

The SubT was first announced in early 2018. DARPA designed the competition to advance practical robotics in extreme conditions, based around three distinct underground environments: human-made tunnels, the urban underground, and natural caves. To do well, the robots would have to work in teams to traverse and map completely unknown areas spanning kilometers, search out a variety of artifacts, and identify their locations with pinpoint accuracy under strict time constraints. To more closely mimic the scenarios in which first responders might utilize autonomous robots, robots experienced darkness, dust and smoke, and even DARPA-controlled rockfalls that occasionally blocked their progress.

Keep Reading ↓Show less
{"imageShortcodeIds":["29692645","29692640","29692612"]}