FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

The MagazineThe Institute

For IEEE Members

The MagazineThe Institute

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN

Enjoy more free content and benefits by creating an account

Create an account to access more content and features on IEEE Spectrum, including the ability to save articles to read later, download Spectrum Collections, and participate in conversations with readers and editors. For more exclusive content and features, consider Joining IEEE.

Consumer Electronics Topic Type Analysis

Toshiba Splits in Three

After 146 years of expansion and one dismal decade, the conglomerate calls time on diversification

2 min read
The Toshiba logo is seen 3 times
Pavlo Gonchar/SIPA/AP

Last Friday, Toshiba announced "a bold and ambitious plan to separate into three standalone companies," an unprecedented move by a large Japanese corporation, let alone one with such a storied history as Toshiba, established in 1875. The decision comes after a lack of governance resulted in more than a decade of self-induced troubles, including illicit accounting practices covering huge losses over seven years, the untimely purchase of Westinghouse Electric that turned sour after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant disaster occurred, and more recently strife with activist foreign shareholders that saw top executives resign.

The same week Toshiba made its announcement, an iconic counterpart in the United States, General Electric, said it would divide into three new companies. And in the recent past, two other tech titans, Hewlett Packard and Philips, decided to split up after becoming too unwieldy to manage well. Such mismanagement becomes apparent through the conglomerate's poor overall economic performance, which drags down its value for shareholders, a phenomenon known as conglomerate discount in the business world.

"Toshiba followed a diversification strategy similar to GE," says Yoshihito Takahashi, a professor of business strategy at Senshu University in Tokyo. "But the synergistic results at both companies have been poor or not met expectations, resulting in conglomerate discount." In addition, he says, "Toshiba has suffered from governance issues, as well as a poor acquisitions strategy, especially in its nuclear power generation business, which was influenced by a relationship too close to the government."

Under the new plan, Toshiba will spin off its energy systems, infrastructure systems, building, digital, and battery businesses to create one entity called Infrastructure Service Co. A second entity will comprise electronic devices and the memory storage business under the name Device Co. The aim, says Toshiba, is to "reduce its conglomerate discount by eliminating much of the company's structural complexities, while enabling both entities to "pursue growth strategies and reforms," and management to "be much more focused."

Meanwhile, the third entity, Toshiba, will become a holding company, retaining its shares in Kioxia Holdings (previously Toshiba Memory) and Toshiba Tec, a manufacturer of office equipment such as digital copiers and printers, and business machines like POS terminals and electronic cash registers. But in the case of Kioxia, which manufacturers flash memory (invented by Toshiba), solid state drives, SD memory cards, and USB flash drives, Toshiba intends to sell the share and return "the entire net proceeds to shareholders as soon as practicable."

The radical decision to divide up the conglomerate is the result of an investigations by a strategic review committee set up by the Toshiba board in June. The committee consists of five board members who are independent outside directors, together with independent financial and legal advisors. Its mission was and is (for the plan is open to review after shareholder feedback) "to part ways with the past and explore afresh the various strategic alternatives available to Toshiba, in order to enhance its corporate value."

"The new entities can succeed because they will have a narrower focus, which should eliminate conglomerate discount," says Takahashi. "However, they will also have to eliminate the bureaucratic conditions that held back Toshiba, and also solve the governance issues."

Toshiba expects the separation to be completed by the second half of 2023 and estimates the cost to be around ¥10 billion or $87 million.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
 John Boyd
John Boyd is an independent writer based in Japan. He covers sci-tech news, research, and events in Japan and Australasia, in particular, and is a long-time contributor to IEEE Spectrum.
The Conversation (0)
An illustration of a walkie-talkie-style handheld radio connected by a coiled cable to a device in a plastic enclosure that is the same height as the radio. At the bottom of the device is a small keyboard, at the top is a circuit board with a small screen.
Aerospace Topic Type Feature Telecommunications

​​Why the World’s Militaries Are Embracing 5G

To fight on tomorrow's more complicated battlefields, militaries must adapt commercial technologies

15 min read
4 large military vehicles on a dirt road. The third carries a red container box. Hovering above them in a blue sky is a large drone.

In August 2021, engineers from Lockheed and the U.S. Army demonstrated a flying 5G network, with base stations installed on multicopters, at the U.S. Army's Ground Vehicle Systems Center, in Michigan. Driverless military vehicles followed a human-driven truck at up to 50 kilometers per hour. Powerful processors on the multicopters shared the processing and communications chores needed to keep the vehicles in line.

Lockheed Martin

It's 2035, and the sun beats down on a vast desert coastline. A fighter jet takes off accompanied by four unpiloted aerial vehicles (UAVs) on a mission of reconnaissance and air support. A dozen special forces soldiers have moved into a town in hostile territory, to identify targets for an air strike on a weapons cache. Commanders need live visual evidence to correctly identify the targets for the strike and to minimize damage to surrounding buildings. The problem is that enemy jamming has blacked out the team's typical radio-frequency bands around the cache. Conventional, civilian bands are a no-go because they'd give away the team's position.

As the fighter jet and its automated wingmen cross into hostile territory, they are already sweeping the ground below with radio-frequency, infrared, and optical sensors to identify potential threats. On a helmet-mounted visor display, the pilot views icons on a map showing the movements of antiaircraft batteries and RF jammers, as well as the special forces and the locations of allied and enemy troops.

Keep Reading ↓ Show less