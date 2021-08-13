FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

The MagazineThe Institute

For IEEE Members

The MagazineThe Institute

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN

Enjoy more free content and benefits by creating an account

Create an account to access more content and features on IEEE Spectrum, including the ability to save articles to read later, download Spectrum Collections, and participate in conversations with readers and editors. For more exclusive content and features, consider Joining IEEE.

CREATE AN ACCOUNTSIGN IN
Type News Topic Consumer Electronics

The World's First Dissolvable Smartwatch

Could "transient electronics" like this help to solve the global e-waste problem?

2 min read

A prototype smartwatch made with zinc-silver nanocomposite circuits inside a poly(vinyl alcohol) case (top) dissolves in water within 40 hours (bottom).

Applied Materials & Interfaces

Transient electronics that can disintegrate on demand could help stem the rising tide of electronic waste, but their performance is often inferior to conventional devices. Now scientists in China have developed what may be the first dissolvable smartwatch, a prototype that performs much like a conventional smartwatch.

Advances in electronics over the decades have led to explosive growth in their use, with global sales of consumer electronics reaching more than $1 trillion in 2019. However, continuously replacing outdated devices with new versions also generates more than 53.6 million tons of electronic waste per year.

Recycling can help deal with some e-waste, but small electronics such as smartwatches and fitness trackers are not easily dismantled and recycled. As such, electrical engineer Xian Huang at Tianjin University in China and his colleagues explored creating transient small electronics that could safely dispose of themselves.

Previously the researchers developed a composite material made using zinc nanoparticles that dissolved in water for use in temporary circuits. However, it was not electrically conductive enough for consumer electronics.

In the new study, the scientists modified their zinc-based nanocomposite by adding silver nanowires, which boosted its electrical conductivity. They next printed the metallic solution onto pieces of a polymer that degrades in water. They then sintered the circuits together by applying small droplets of water that support chemical reactions and then evaporate.

Using this approach, the researchers created a smartwatch with multiple nanocomposite, printed circuit boards inside a 3D-printed water-degradable polymer case. The device had sensors that accurately measured heart rates, blood oxygen levels and step counts, and transmitted this data to a mobile phone app via a Bluetooth connection, just like conventional smartwatches. Its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen could also display data such as the date, time and messages from linked mobile phones, as well as the wearer life signs it monitored.

The smartwatch's exterior could resist sweat, but once the whole device was fully immersed in water, the case and circuits dissolved completely within 40 hours. All that remained were the watch's components, such as the OLED screen and microcontroller, as well as resistors and capacitors formerly integrated into the circuits.

"This finding demonstrates techniques to yield high-performance electronic circuits that can be easily recycled," Huang says.

The researchers also noted the new composites are bioresorbable, meaning they can dissolve in the body, and display much better electrical and mechanical performance than other bioresorbable inks. As such, they may lead "to printable and implantable devices that can disappear in the human body after completing their functions," Huang says.

Most bioresorbable electronics devices are fabricated using complementary metal–oxide–semiconductor (CMOS) processes, "which are very time-consuming and demand many special processes," Huang says. In contrast, devices made with these nanocomposites can get mass-produced via printing with much less cost and energy and much higher yields and throughputs, suggesting they could readily get incorporated into existing production lines of electric circuits, he notes.

In the future, Huang and his colleagues plan on creating more kinds of transient devices using their nanocomposites. "I hope more and more electronics companies can use these techniques for their products to help them reduce the cost of manufacturing and recycling," Huang says.

One challenge in creating practical transient electronics is optimizing the properties of their packaging materials to match the degradation rates of the circuits. "But the introduction of extra packaging materials is not a big issue, as wearable and portable electronics need to be packaged anyway to improve their reliability," Huang says.

The scientists recently detailed their findings in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

transient electronics smartwatches electronics electronic waste e-waste
Charles Q. Choi

Charles Q. Choi is a science reporter who contributes regularly to IEEE Spectrum. He has written for Scientific American, The New York Times, Wired, Science, Nature, Popular Science, and National Geographic News, among others. For his work, he has hunted for mammoth DNA in Yukon, faced gunmen in Guatemala, entered the sarcophagus housing radioactive ruins in Chernobyl, and looked for mammal fossils in Wyoming based on the guidance from an artificial intelligence. In his spare time, Charles has traveled to all seven continents, including scaling the side of an iceberg in Antarctica, investigating mummies from Siberia, snorkeling in the Galápagos Islands, excavating ancient Mayan ruins in Belize, climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro, camping in the Outback, and avoiding thieves near Shaolin Temple.

The Conversation (0)
Type Feature Topic Artificial Intelligence Magazine

Fast, Efficient Neural Networks Copy Dragonfly Brains

An insect-inspired AI could make missile-defense systems more nimble

12 min read
Getty Images/Richard Penska/500px

In each of our brains, 86 billion neurons work in parallel, processing inputs from senses and memories to produce the many feats of human cognition. The brains of other creatures are less broadly capable, but those animals often exhibit innate aptitudes for particular tasks, abilities honed by millions of years of evolution.

Most of us have seen animals doing clever things. Perhaps your house pet is an escape artist. Maybe you live near the migration path of birds or butterflies and celebrate their annual return. Or perhaps you have marveled at the seeming single-mindedness with which ants invade your pantry

Keep Reading ↓ Show less