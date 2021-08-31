The Scandalous History of the Last Rotor Cipher Machine

After a career as an electronics engineer and inventor, Jon D. Paul now keeps busy as a researcher, writer, and speaker on the history of digital media, speech encryption, and cipher machines. Starting in the late 1960s, Jon designed real-time spectrum analyzers for U.S. defense, worked in telecommunications and patent licensing, and then worked in cinema sound, power electronics, and digital audio. He was granted seven patents, including one for the first digital microphone (in 1989). He lives in Paris, where he is active in the Association des Réservistes du Chiffre et de la Sécurité de l'Information.