FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

The MagazineThe Institute

For IEEE Members

The MagazineThe Institute

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN

Enjoy more free content and benefits by creating an account

Create an account to access more content and features on IEEE Spectrum, including the ability to save articles to read later, download Spectrum Collections, and participate in conversations with readers and editors. For more exclusive content and features, consider Joining IEEE.

Topic Magazine Type Computing Opinion

The Metaverse Could Help Us Better Understand Reality

The killer app for ambitious virtual reality could be our world

3 min read
The planet earth sitting on a mirror with another earth in the reflection on a red background.
Edmon de Haro

Certain neologisms seem to pop up, then disappear, only to return in another guise. William Gibson's award-winning 1984 science fiction classic Neuromancer popularized the word cyberspace, a meaningless portmanteau that went viral and eventually became a shorthand expression describing the totality of the online world.

We're now seeing something similar happen with the word metaverse, coined in Neal Stephenson's 1992 novel Snow Crash where it referred to the successor of our two-dimensional Internet. The word resurfaced a short time later in the product road maps of a hundred failed startups and is returning now as the plaything of Big Tech.

We're hearing that everyone will need access to the metaverse, that this virtual universe will be the place we'll all soon be working and playing. Whether anyone other than a few true believers would be willing to tolerate for more than a few minutes the sweaty, fogged-up insides of the head-mounted display needed to get there remains an open question.

Immersive virtual reality hasn't progressed much in conception or implementation from the systems prototyped three decades ago—certainly not enough to present it as the future of people's daily work environment. It's probably going to remain an awkward place to visit for a long time yet, so there must be a good reason to go.

A fundamental power of virtual reality lies in its capacity to give us insight into processes either too large or too small to be directly observable.

What, then, could such a metaverse be for? Could its purpose be so important that we'd willingly endure both the physical discomfort of wearing a head-mounted display and the often disturbingly unnatural representations of people in these 3D virtual worlds?

The metaverse has always had two faces—one looking within, to our imaginations, the other focusing on the real world. Early efforts in this realm, such as ART+COM's T_Vision, made metaverses that represent the Earth, inspiring projects such as Google Earth, which offer a richer and more complex metaverse of the real. These are prototypes for the many metaverses that are to come because they provide us with enormously useful views of the real world.

A fundamental but largely unrecognized power of virtual reality lies in its capacity to give us insight into processes either too large or too small to be directly observable. We can at a glance view something as big as our planet or as small as a cell, making things we understood only in the most abstract sense become both tangible and actionable.

These "metaversal" powers are of immense value because they allow us to observe and comprehend the nature and consequences of our activities. With such tools to help us see what we're doing—as individuals, as nations, and as a species—we gain the opportunity to learn from our actions. Without them, we're flying blind, manipulating our environment on a global scale, but without proper understanding of the consequences.

So if we technologists are going to build a metaverse, let's start with a mirror world: a high-fidelity reflection of the real world, in all of its richness, complexity, and unpredictability. Encompassing the totality of the world within such a metaverse won't be easy—it will no doubt take our best minds years of work. But along the way we will be learning because as we construct that mirror and gaze into it, our blind spots will be revealed. We can then take what we learn and immediately put it to work protecting the real environment around us. And that's reason enough to undertake a planet-scale construction project in cyberspace.

This article appears in the November 2021 print issue as "Mirror Worlds."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
virtual reality google earth metaverse
Mark Pesce

Pesce founded, in 1991, the world's first consumer virtual reality startup. And he and others developed the Virtual Reality Modeling Language ( VRML). He also founded the first company to use VRML to deliver streaming 3D entertainment over the Web. He currently serves as Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the University of Sydney's Incubate program. In addition to being an engineer and a teacher, Pesce is also a popularizer. In 2005, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation invited Pesce to become a panelist and judge on the television series "The New Inventors." In 2011 Pesce published his sixth book, The Next Billion Seconds. In 2014, Pesce and Jason Calacanis launched the podcast This Week in Startups Australia. Later Pesce started The Next Billion Seconds podcast. And since 2014, he's been a columnist for The Register.

The Conversation (0)
Energy Topic Artificial Intelligence Type Feature

Smokey the AI

Smart image analysis algorithms, fed by cameras carried by drones and ground vehicles, can help power companies prevent forest fires

7 min read
Smokey the AI

The 2021 Dixie Fire in northern California is suspected of being caused by Pacific Gas & Electric's equipment. The fire is the second-largest in California history.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

The 2020 fire season in the United States was the worst in at least 70 years, with some 4 million hectares burned on the west coast alone. These West Coast fires killed at least 37 people, destroyed hundreds of structures, caused nearly US $20 billion in damage, and filled the air with smoke that threatened the health of millions of people. And this was on top of a 2018 fire season that burned more than 700,000 hectares of land in California, and a 2019-to-2020 wildfire season in Australia that torched nearly 18 million hectares.

While some of these fires started from human carelessness—or arson—far too many were sparked and spread by the electrical power infrastructure and power lines. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) calculates that nearly 100,000 burned hectares of those 2018 California fires were the fault of the electric power infrastructure, including the devastating Camp Fire, which wiped out most of the town of Paradise. And in July of this year, Pacific Gas & Electric indicated that blown fuses on one of its utility poles may have sparked the Dixie Fire, which burned nearly 400,000 hectares.

Until these recent disasters, most people, even those living in vulnerable areas, didn't give much thought to the fire risk from the electrical infrastructure. Power companies trim trees and inspect lines on a regular—if not particularly frequent—basis.

However, the frequency of these inspections has changed little over the years, even though climate change is causing drier and hotter weather conditions that lead up to more intense wildfires. In addition, many key electrical components are beyond their shelf lives, including insulators, transformers, arrestors, and splices that are more than 40 years old. Many transmission towers, most built for a 40-year lifespan, are entering their final decade.

Keep Reading ↓ Show less