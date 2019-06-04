Voting in IEEE Election Starts in August

Illustration: iStockphoto

THE INSTITUTE Look for your annual election ballot package to arrive in August via first-class mail with a postage-paid reply envelope. You’ll also receive instructions by email explaining how you may access and return your ballot electronically.

Those eligible to vote include new members as of 30 June and students elevated to member or graduate student member grades on or before that date. Associate members are not eligible to vote.

To be eligible, student members graduating this year between 1 January and 30 June must update their education information online to be elevated to member or graduate student member grade.

Log in to your IEEE account by 30 June and confirm or update your contact information, your election communication preferences, and education information. That will help guarantee that a ballot is created for you and provided to you in accordance with your communication preferences. Visit the IEEE Annual Election website for more information.

Election deadlines

15 August

Eligible voting members may access their IEEE annual election ballot electronically and ballot packages will be mailed.

1 October

Last day that members’ marked ballots will be accepted by IEEE, by noon EDT USA/16:00 UTC.

15 October

Election results are announced by the IEEE Tellers Committee.

24-25 November

Ieee Board of Directors acts to accept the report of the Tellers Committee. Election results are made official.