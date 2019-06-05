Nominate a Colleague For a 2021 IEEE Technical Field Award

Voting in IEEE Election Starts in August

Image: IEEE

THE INSTITUTEThe IEEE Technical Field Awards are awarded for contributions or leadership in specific fields of interest of the IEEE. Submit your nominations by 15 January 2020.

IEEE Biomedical Engineering Award

For outstanding contributions to the field of biomedical engineering.

SPONSORS: IEEE Circuits and Systems and IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology societies

IEEE Cledo Brunetti Award

For outstanding contributions to nanotechnology and technologies for microsystem miniaturization.

SPONSOR: Brunetti Bequest

IEEE Control Systems Award

For outstanding contributions to control systems engineering, science, or technology.

SPONSOR: IEEE Control Systems Society

IEEE Electromagnetics Award

For outstanding contributions to the theory and/or application of electromagnetics.

SPONSORS: IEEE Antennas and Propagation, IEEE Electromagnetic Compatibility, IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques, and IEEE Geoscience and Remote Sensing societies

IEEE Electronics Packaging Award

For outstanding contributions to advancing components, electronic packaging, or manufacturing technologies.

SPONSOR: IEEE Electronics Packaging Society

IEEE James L. Flanagan Speech and Audio Processing Award

For an outstanding contribution to the advancement of speech and/or audio signal processing.

SPONSOR: IEEE Signal Processing Society

IEEE Fourier Award for Signal Processing

For an outstanding contribution to the advancement of signal processing, other than in the areas of speech and audio processing.

SPONSORS: IEEE Signal Processing and IEEE Circuits and Systems societies

IEEE Andrew S. Grove Award

For outstanding contributions to solid-state devices and technology.

SPONSOR: IEEE Electron Devices Society

IEEE Herman Halperin Electric Transmission and Distribution Award

For outstanding contributions to electric transmission and distribution.

SPONSORS: Robert and Ruth Halperin Foundation, in memory of the late Herman and Edna Halperin, and the IEEE Power & Energy Society

IEEE Richard Harold Kaufmann Award

For outstanding contributions in industrial systems engineering.

SPONSOR: IEEE Industry Applications Society

IEEE Joseph F. Keithley Award in Instrumentation and Measurement

For outstanding contributions in electrical measurements.

SPONSORS: Keithley Instruments, a Tektronix company, and the IEEE Instrumentation and Measurement Society

IEEE Gustav Robert Kirchhoff Award

For an outstanding contribution to the fundamentals of any aspect of electronic circuits and systems that has a long-term significance or impact.

SPONSOR: IEEE Circuits and Systems Society

IEEE Koji Kobayashi Computers and Communications Award

For outstanding contributions to the integration of computers and communications.

SPONSOR: NEC Corp.

IEEE William E. Newell Power Electronics Award

For outstanding contributions to power electronics.

SPONSOR: IEEE Power Electronics Society

IEEE Donald O. Pederson Award in Solid-State Circuits

For outstanding contributions to solid-state circuits.

SPONSOR: IEEE Solid-State Circuits Society

IEEE Photonics Award

For outstanding achievements in photonics.

SPONSOR: IEEE Photonics Society

IEEE Robotics and Automation Award

For contributions in the field of robotics and automation.

SPONSOR: IEEE Robotics and Automation Society

IEEE Frank Rosenblatt Award

For outstanding contributions to biologically and linguistically motivated computational paradigms and systems.

SPONSOR: IEEE Computational Intelligence Society

IEEE Marie Sklodowska-Curie Award

For outstanding contributions to the field of nuclear and plasma sciences and engineering.

SPONSOR: IEEE Nuclear and Plasma Sciences Society

IEEE Innovation in Societal Infrastructure Award

For significant technological achievements and contributions to the establishment, development, and proliferation of innovative societal infrastructure systems through the application of information technology with an emphasis on distributed computing systems.

SPONSORS: Hitachi Ltd. and the IEEE Computer Society

IEEE Charles Proteus Steinmetz Award

For exceptional contributions to the development and/or advancement of standards in electrical and electronics engineering.

SPONSOR: IEEE Standards Association

IEEE Eric E. Sumner Award

For outstanding contributions to communications technology.

SPONSOR: Nokia Bell Labs

IEEE Nikola Tesla Award

For outstanding contributions to the generation and utilization of electric power.

SPONSORS: Wolong Electric Group Co., Ltd. and the IEEE Industry Applications and IEEE Power & Energy societies

IEEE Kiyo Tomiyasu Award

For outstanding early to mid-career contributions to technologies holding the promise of innovative applications.

SPONSORS: Dr. Kiyo Tomiyasu and the IEEE Geoscience and Remote Sensing and IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques societies

IEEE Transportation Technologies Award

For advances in technologies within the fields of interest to the IEEE as applied in transportation systems.

SPONSORS: IEEE Industry Applications, IEEE Industrial Electronics, IEEE Intelligent Transportation Systems, IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques, IEEE Power Electronics, IEEE Power & Energy, and IEEE Vehicular Technology societies

Teaching AWARDS

IEEE Leon K. Kirchmayer Graduate Teaching Award

For inspirational teaching of graduate students in the IEEE fields of interest.

SPONSOR: Leon K. Kirchmayer Memorial Fund

IEEE Undergraduate Teaching Award

For inspirational teaching of undergraduate students in the fields of interest of IEEE.

SPONSOR: IEEE Education Society

For more information, visit the Awards website or contact IEEE Awards Activities: awards@ieee.org.