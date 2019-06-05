Nominate a Colleague For a 2021 IEEE Technical Field Award

THE INSTITUTEThe IEEE Technical Field Awards are awarded for contributions or leadership in specific fields of interest of the IEEE. Submit your nominations by 15 January 2020.
IEEE Biomedical Engineering Award
For outstanding contributions to the field of biomedical engineering.
SPONSORS: IEEE Circuits and Systems and IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology societies
IEEE Cledo Brunetti Award
For outstanding contributions to nanotechnology and technologies for microsystem miniaturization.
SPONSOR: Brunetti Bequest
IEEE Control Systems Award
For outstanding contributions to control systems engineering, science, or technology.
SPONSOR: IEEE Control Systems Society
IEEE Electromagnetics Award
For outstanding contributions to the theory and/or application of electromagnetics.
SPONSORS: IEEE Antennas and Propagation, IEEE Electromagnetic Compatibility, IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques, and IEEE Geoscience and Remote Sensing societies
IEEE Electronics Packaging Award
For outstanding contributions to advancing components, electronic packaging, or manufacturing technologies.
SPONSOR: IEEE Electronics Packaging Society
IEEE James L. Flanagan Speech and Audio Processing Award
For an outstanding contribution to the advancement of speech and/or audio signal processing.
SPONSOR: IEEE Signal Processing Society
IEEE Fourier Award for Signal Processing
For an outstanding contribution to the advancement of signal processing, other than in the areas of speech and audio processing.
SPONSORS: IEEE Signal Processing and IEEE Circuits and Systems societies
IEEE Andrew S. Grove Award
For outstanding contributions to solid-state devices and technology.
SPONSOR: IEEE Electron Devices Society
IEEE Herman Halperin Electric Transmission and Distribution Award
For outstanding contributions to electric transmission and distribution.
SPONSORS: Robert and Ruth Halperin Foundation, in memory of the late Herman and Edna Halperin, and the IEEE Power & Energy Society
IEEE Richard Harold Kaufmann Award
For outstanding contributions in industrial systems engineering.
SPONSOR: IEEE Industry Applications Society
IEEE Joseph F. Keithley Award in Instrumentation and Measurement
For outstanding contributions in electrical measurements.
SPONSORS: Keithley Instruments, a Tektronix company, and the IEEE Instrumentation and Measurement Society
IEEE Gustav Robert Kirchhoff Award
For an outstanding contribution to the fundamentals of any aspect of electronic circuits and systems that has a long-term significance or impact.
SPONSOR: IEEE Circuits and Systems Society
IEEE Koji Kobayashi Computers and Communications Award
For outstanding contributions to the integration of computers and communications.
SPONSOR: NEC Corp.
IEEE William E. Newell Power Electronics Award
For outstanding contributions to power electronics.
SPONSOR: IEEE Power Electronics Society
IEEE Donald O. Pederson Award in Solid-State Circuits
For outstanding contributions to solid-state circuits.
SPONSOR: IEEE Solid-State Circuits Society
IEEE Photonics Award
For outstanding achievements in photonics.
SPONSOR: IEEE Photonics Society
IEEE Robotics and Automation Award
For contributions in the field of robotics and automation.
SPONSOR: IEEE Robotics and Automation Society
IEEE Frank Rosenblatt Award
For outstanding contributions to biologically and linguistically motivated computational paradigms and systems.
SPONSOR: IEEE Computational Intelligence Society
IEEE Marie Sklodowska-Curie Award
For outstanding contributions to the field of nuclear and plasma sciences and engineering.
SPONSOR: IEEE Nuclear and Plasma Sciences Society
IEEE Innovation in Societal Infrastructure Award
For significant technological achievements and contributions to the establishment, development, and proliferation of innovative societal infrastructure systems through the application of information technology with an emphasis on distributed computing systems.
SPONSORS: Hitachi Ltd. and the IEEE Computer Society
IEEE Charles Proteus Steinmetz Award
For exceptional contributions to the development and/or advancement of standards in electrical and electronics engineering.
SPONSOR: IEEE Standards Association
IEEE Eric E. Sumner Award
For outstanding contributions to communications technology.
SPONSOR: Nokia Bell Labs
IEEE Nikola Tesla Award
For outstanding contributions to the generation and utilization of electric power.
SPONSORS: Wolong Electric Group Co., Ltd. and the IEEE Industry Applications and IEEE Power & Energy societies
IEEE Kiyo Tomiyasu Award
For outstanding early to mid-career contributions to technologies holding the promise of innovative applications.
SPONSORS: Dr. Kiyo Tomiyasu and the IEEE Geoscience and Remote Sensing and IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques societies
IEEE Transportation Technologies Award
For advances in technologies within the fields of interest to the IEEE as applied in transportation systems.
SPONSORS: IEEE Industry Applications, IEEE Industrial Electronics, IEEE Intelligent Transportation Systems, IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques, IEEE Power Electronics, IEEE Power & Energy, and IEEE Vehicular Technology societies
Teaching AWARDS
IEEE Leon K. Kirchmayer Graduate Teaching Award
For inspirational teaching of graduate students in the IEEE fields of interest.
SPONSOR: Leon K. Kirchmayer Memorial Fund
IEEE Undergraduate Teaching Award
For inspirational teaching of undergraduate students in the fields of interest of IEEE.
SPONSOR: IEEE Education Society

