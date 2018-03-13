5G New Radio InterOperability Device Testing for 28 GHz

Advertisement

NI recently announced plans to collaborate with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. to develop 5G test user equipment (UE) for 5G New Radio (NR). The first public demonstration of this collaboration is at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona.

The formation of a new 5G ecosystem calls for equipment and device manufacturers to test their implementations that conform to this standard with each other to achieve the goal of interoperability. InterOperability Device Testing (IODT) determines whether the base station and device can establish and maintain a robust communication link that can carry out 5G performance in prescribed test conditions.

To that end, NI and Samsung have agreed to collaborate on IODT in which Samsung’s 5G NR-capable commercial base station connects with test UE developed by NI at 28 GHz over the air and in real time. The test UE uses our 28 GHz mmWave Transceiver System with a compliant 5G NR Phase 1 protocol stack developed using LabVIEW system design software. It exchanges messages with the base station to establish a link, and then validates the downlink functionality and performance as dictated by the 3GPP.

The company looks forward to continuing to work with Samsung to validate 5G systems, test emerging 5G equipment and speed adoption and commercialization.

See how NI is driving next-generation wireless communications.