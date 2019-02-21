Rohde & Schwarz Paves the Way for Smart Cities

Street lighting will adapt to your movement and you will no longer have to spend time looking for a parking spot. An app connected to your fridge will tell you what you need to buy. When you walk past a store, it will offer a special deal on just the product you were looking for. Smart cities will make many aspects of everyday life more convenient.

Rohde & Schwarz is addressing key future topics such as communications, information and security, helping to ensure a safer and connected world.

T&M enables 5G, and 5G enables networking

In order for smart cities to function properly, all of their technologies and components have to interact smoothly. Special T&M equipment is needed to ensure that the signals and components meet the specifications of mobile communications standards and to show developers what is and isn't possible. Network operators rely on T&M instruments to set up, maintain and monitor the quality of their networks. Rohde & Schwarz offers industry-leading solutions for all of these tasks.

By providing T&M solutions for mobile and wireless applications, Rohde & Schwarz is playing an active role in the advancement of future technologies such as IoT and 5G.

Smart cities made safe

Networking makes smart cities more convenient, but also more vulnerable. Safety-critical infrastructures such as power grids and traffic management systems need to be reliably protected against cyberattacks. Rohde & Schwarz protects these infrastructures with state-of-the-art cybersecurity.

Rohde & Schwarz – we pave the way for smart cities.

