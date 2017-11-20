CES 2018: Active HDMI Cables and Harmony in the Smart Home

On Thursday at CES in Las Vegas, senior editor Stephen Cass talked with Ali Aboosaidi, a product engineer at DataPro International, a Seattle manufacturer of audio/video cables. They discussed a new HDMI standard and how active cables will provide both power and video to consumer devices.

Aboosaidi also made the case that cables still matter. “Wired peripherals and electronics are still a major part of the market,” he said. “We can’t entirely go wireless yet because there’s so many issues still with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth” including latency and interference problems, he said.

Advertisement

Tech Talk

IEEE Spectrum’s general technology blog, featuring news, analysis, and opinions about engineering, consumer electronics, and technology and society, from the editorial staff and freelance contributors.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up for the Tech Alert newsletter and receive ground-breaking technology and science news from IEEE Spectrum every Thursday.

Advertisement