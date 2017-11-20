CES 2018: Active HDMI Cables and Harmony in the Smart Home

On Thursday at CES in Las Vegas, senior editor Stephen Cass talked with Ali Aboosaidi, a product engineer at DataPro International, a Seattle manufacturer of audio/video cables. They discussed a new HDMI standard and how active cables will provide both power and video to consumer devices.

Aboosaidi also made the case that cables still matter. “Wired peripherals and electronics are still a major part of the market,” he said. “We can’t entirely go wireless yet because there’s so many issues still with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth” including latency and interference problems, he said.