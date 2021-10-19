FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world's largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences.
Topic Careers Type News

Topic Careers Type News

Tech Salaries Jump in San Diego, Plunge in Dallas

The "Great Resignation" is pushing salaries up worldwide, with some regional exceptions

3 min read
Conceptual art of two colleagues sitting at computer desks on different sized stacks of money
iStockphoto

Globally, tech salaries climbed an average of 6.2 percent to US $138,000, with the San Diego area clocking the biggest jump, at 9.1 percent to US $144,000. The San Francisco Bay area registered a slight decline, though average salaries there still top the charts at $165,000. New York City tech salaries slipped slight as well, but the biggest drops came in Dallas and Atlanta. The driver seems to be the "Great Resignation" currently underway: The urgent need of companies to replace departed tech employees is pushing salaries up in most areas, with just a few regions recording declines.

That's the takeaway from Hired's just-released 2021 State of Tech Salaries report.



The Great Resignation doesn't mean that professionals are actually leaving the field, at least in the tech world. They are, however, changing jobs at an accelerated rate in the hunt for better salaries, benefits, or work-life balance. In fact, says Amy Pisano, Hired's chief revenue officer, 64 percent of the employees with ten or more years of experience are looking to change jobs within the next six months.

So maybe we should instead call this trend the "big churn."

While Hired doesn't have hard data on whether the frequency of job hops has changed over the years, anecdotally, Pisano says, "People switch jobs much more frequently than ten years ago and place more value on things like the company's culture, mission, and values, as well as work flexibility. We're in a candidate-driven job market, and tech employees know they can find another job if they're not happy. They are not afraid to quit and look for those better opportunities quickly."

Cost-of-Living Cuts for Remote Workers? Unlikely

A 2020 survey by Hired found that, early in the pandemic, 32 percent of tech professionals would be willing to take a pay cut if their remote work took them to a region with a lower cost of living, while a smaller survey by Blind in 2020 found 50 percent willing to take such a cut. But when this year's Hired survey probed into expectations around remote work, it determined that only 19 percent still fall into that willing category.




"We've seen big tech companies like Google getting quite some criticism for cutting salaries for their remote employees," Pisano says. "This may have caused many to rethink what the right way is to pay employees and what they're willing to accept or not accept. While working remotely throughout the pandemic, people have come to realize that they can do their job from anywhere and it's only fair to pay them based on the work and output they deliver rather than where they choose to live."

About those costs of living: there are some huge differences. Using data from Numbeo, Hired used the San Francisco Bay Area as the baseline, and calculated that the $165,000 average salary reported by tech professionals there is the equivalent of $253,000 in Dallas, $242,000 in Atlanta, and $234,000 in Austin, but drops to $157,000 in New York and $164,000 in Washington, D.C.



The areas in which average salaries dropped do not necessarily reflect changes in pay scales, Pisano indicated, but rather are likely due to a slight drop in the average experience level of the workforce. Specifically, she said, there was a roughly 100 percent increase in candidates with zero to two and two-to-four years of experience receiving interview requests in 2021 compared with 2020. Candidates with more than four years experience were in high demand as well, but their interview requests increased slightly less—80 percent, she said. The large salary dips seen in Dallas and Atlanta may have been due to tech workers accepting regional salary adjustments, Pisano speculated.

Hired's 2021 State of Tech Salaries report was based on 10,000 job offers and more than 525,000 interview requests, focusing on 21 markets plus remote workers. Salary figures did not include stock options or bonuses. Hired also surveyed 1200 tech professionals about their expectations, plans, and preferences.

jobs
Tekla S. Perry

Tekla S. Perry is a senior editor at IEEE Spectrum. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., she's been covering the people, companies, and technology that make Silicon Valley a special place for more than 30 years. An IEEE member, she holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Michigan State University.

The Conversation (0)
Energy Topic Artificial Intelligence Type Feature

Smokey the AI

Smart image analysis algorithms, fed by cameras carried by drones and ground vehicles, can help power companies prevent forest fires

7 min read
Smokey the AI

The 2021 Dixie Fire in northern California is suspected of being caused by Pacific Gas & Electric's equipment. The fire is the second-largest in California history.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

The 2020 fire season in the United States was the worst in at least 70 years, with some 4 million hectares burned on the west coast alone. These West Coast fires killed at least 37 people, destroyed hundreds of structures, caused nearly US $20 billion in damage, and filled the air with smoke that threatened the health of millions of people. And this was on top of a 2018 fire season that burned more than 700,000 hectares of land in California, and a 2019-to-2020 wildfire season in Australia that torched nearly 18 million hectares.

While some of these fires started from human carelessness—or arson—far too many were sparked and spread by the electrical power infrastructure and power lines. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) calculates that nearly 100,000 burned hectares of those 2018 California fires were the fault of the electric power infrastructure, including the devastating Camp Fire, which wiped out most of the town of Paradise. And in July of this year, Pacific Gas & Electric indicated that blown fuses on one of its utility poles may have sparked the Dixie Fire, which burned nearly 400,000 hectares.

Until these recent disasters, most people, even those living in vulnerable areas, didn't give much thought to the fire risk from the electrical infrastructure. Power companies trim trees and inspect lines on a regular—if not particularly frequent—basis.

However, the frequency of these inspections has changed little over the years, even though climate change is causing drier and hotter weather conditions that lead up to more intense wildfires. In addition, many key electrical components are beyond their shelf lives, including insulators, transformers, arrestors, and splices that are more than 40 years old. Many transmission towers, most built for a 40-year lifespan, are entering their final decade.

Keep Reading ↓ Show less