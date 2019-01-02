Top Tech 2019
Here are some of the technologies you’ll be reading about this year
Musk vs. Bezos: The Battle of the Space Billionaires Heats Up
SpaceX and Blue Origin compete to commercialize Earth orbit and beyond
With Vineyard Wind, the U.S. Finally Goes Big on Offshore Wind Power
The 400-megawatt Vineyard Wind project is the first large offshore wind farm in the U.S. It won’t be the last
Industrial Workers Will Soon Don Exoskeletons and Achieve Super Strength
Sarcos Robotics’ full-body suits will let factory workers lift 90 kilograms without breaking a sweat
Ethereum Plans to Cut Its Absurd Energy Consumption by 99 Percent
The cryptocurrency is going on an energy diet to compete with more efficient blockchains
In 2019, We’ll Have Taxis Without Drivers—or Steering Wheels
Waymo and GM Cruise will unveil them in limited areas, but a U.S. national rollout will need new road regulations
Loon’s Balloons Will Fly Over Kenya in First Commercial Telecom Tryout
Floating equipment in the stratosphere prevents the need for extensive infrastructure on the ground
Power From Commercial Perovskite Solar Cells Is Coming Soon
Oxford PV’s tandem silicon-perovskite solar modules aim to beat the best panels on the market
Startup Says Direct-Drive Motors Are the Future of Robot Actuators
Genesis Robotics is developing a stronger, faster direct-drive motor for robots
Machine-Learning Wizards Vie for Zillow’s $1 Million Prize
Early this year, the real-estate giant will reward the team that best predicts home prices
Lasers vs. Microwaves: The Billion-Dollar Bet on the Future of Magnetic Storage
Seagate and Western Digital are pursuing rival technologies to push the limits of hard disk drives
To Boost Lithium-Ion Battery Capacity by up to 70%, Add Silicon
Silicon-rich anodes will let batteries hold more energy
SpaceX Confident About Its Starlink Constellation for Satellite Internet; Others, Not So Much
Despite technical glitches, SpaceX plans to launch the first of nearly 12,000 satellites in 2019
