Special Report: Top Tech 2018
Here are some of the technologies you’ll be reading about this year
China Promises the Moon
The next step may be the first-ever soft landing on the lunar far side 1 Jan
San Diego Installs Smart Streetlights to Monitor the Metropolis
Sensor-laden streetlights will spot parking spaces, listen for gunshots, and track air pollution 1 Jan
5G’s Olympic Debut
This year’s Winter Games promise a sneak peek at a high-bandwidth, low-latency wireless future 2 Jan
Zipline Expands Its Medical Delivery Drones Across East Africa
Doctors order by app and wait for medical supplies to drop from the sky 2 Jan
Submarine Cable Goes for Record: 144,000 Gigabits From Hong Kong to LA in 1 Second
Google and Facebook need the new Pacific Light Cable Network to keep up with demand
The First Mind-Controlled VR Game Will Hit Arcades in 2018
Neurable’s brain-scanning headband brings hands-free control to virtual reality entertainment
The United Arab Emirates’ Nuclear Power Gambit
The oil state readies the Arabian Peninsula’s first nuclear power plant
The First Fully Commercial Robocar Will Be in Holland
A startup called Amber will deploy truly driverless cars this year—but they’ll move only by night
EUV Lithography Finally Ready for Chip Manufacturing
This long-awaited technology will extend the life of Moore’s Law
Your Next T-Shirt Will Be Made by a Robot
Georgia Tech spin-off SoftWear Automation is developing ultrafast sewing robots that could upend the clothing industry
With the Summit Supercomputer, U.S. Could Retake Computing’s Top Spot
Oak Ridge’s 200-petaflop Summit supercomputer will come on line in mid-2018
This AI Hunts Poachers
The elephant’s new protector is PAWS, a machine-learning and game-theory system that predicts where poachers are likely to strike
Bats, Blimps, and Giant Camera Chips: 2018’s Top Tech Quick Hits
A dozen intriguing tech projects to look for in the coming year
