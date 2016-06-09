The Race to 5G

About

5G is the next generation of wireless technology scheduled to arrive in 2020. Once here, 5G should help wireless networks provide more bandwidth, higher data speeds, and lower latency to many more electronic devices. It’s also one of the most hyped topics in technology—with enthusiasts promising it will be the gateway to self-driving cars, virtual reality, and the Internet of Things. Here, IEEE Spectrum follows 5G news from around the world as telecommunications companies develop standards, test new technologies, and prepare to roll 5G out to customers.