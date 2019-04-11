Tech Expedition: East Africa’s Big Bet on Drones
Supported by the IEEE Foundation
IEEE Spectrum reporters traveled across East Africa with their own drones and 360 video cameras to capture new perspectives on the growing drone industry. In Rwanda and Tanzania, they visited companies and met entrepreneurs who are setting an example for the rest of the world.
Feature: In the Air with Zipline’s Medical Delivery Drones
Commercial operations in Rwanda prove the startup can deliver emergency blood packs in minutes, rather than hours
360 Video: Go on a Mission with Zipline, Africa’s First Drone Delivery Compay
Immerse yourself in the action as Zipline catapults its drones into the Rwandan sky
Feature: Tanzania’s Home-Grown Drone Industry Preps for Takeoff
Bamboo drones are just one of the ways local companies hope to meet Tanzania’s needs [Coming Soon]
360 Video: Zoom Over Zanzibar and Launch From Lake Victoria
See Tanzania with the drone startups that are creating a new industry
Photo Essay: Tornadoes and Frisky Birds Can’t Stop These Delivery Drones
At the Lake Victoria Challenge, cargo drones show off their capabilities
Comment: IEEE Supports Africa’s Bid to Leapfrog Technologies
The IEEE Africa Initiative promotes engineering education and access to the latest technologies
Back Story: IEEE Spectrum Introduces Drones and 360 Video to Its Reporting
To produce 360 videos, reporters navigated technical challenges and red tape
