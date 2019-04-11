Tech Expedition: East Africa’s Big Bet on Drones

Supported by the IEEE Foundation

IEEE Spectrum reporters traveled across East Africa with their own drones and 360 video cameras to capture new perspectives on the growing drone industry. In Rwanda and Tanzania, they visited companies and met entrepreneurs who are setting an example for the rest of the world.

Feature: In the Air with Zipline’s Medical Delivery Drones

Commercial operations in Rwanda prove the startup can deliver emergency blood packs in minutes, rather than hours

360 Video: Go on a Mission with Zipline, Africa’s First Drone Delivery Compay

Immerse yourself in the action as Zipline catapults its drones into the Rwandan sky

Feature: Tanzania’s Home-Grown Drone Industry Preps for Takeoff

Bamboo drones are just one of the ways local companies hope to meet Tanzania’s needs [Coming Soon]

360 Video: Zoom Over Zanzibar and Launch From Lake Victoria

See Tanzania with the drone startups that are creating a new industry
