Special Report: Puerto Rico After the Storm
More coverage
How Project Loon Built the Navigation System That Kept Its Balloons Over Puerto Rico
The balloons provided basic Internet service to more than 200,000 people after Hurricane Maria
Utilities Bury More Transmission Lines to Prevent Storm Damage
Facing hurricanes and public opposition to overhead lines, utilities are paying extra to go underground
How to Build a More Resilient Power Grid
During big storms, falling trees cause more damage to power grids than strong winds
$17 Billion Modernization Plan for Puerto Rico’s Grid Is Released
The plan adds details and cost estimate to what was outlined earlier to Energywise by a senior official who oversaw the report’s development.
Plans Emerge to Rebuild Puerto Rico’s Electric Grid
A soon-to-be-released plan is likely to feature micro-grids and distributed generation
7 Things About Life in Puerto Rico with No Electricity
A Puerto Rican solar engineer reflects on the struggles of daily life after Hurricane Maria
Battery Storage Will Offer Grid Support as Puerto Rico Recovers
Storage batteries are gaining credibility as a reliable and rapidly deployable technology. Recent disasters play to the technology’s strengths
Why Solar Microgrids May Fall Short in the Caribbean
The cost, complexity, and resilience of solar picogrids may keep them from displacing fossil-fueled generation
Logistics Complicate Puerto Rico’s Electric Grid Recovery
The need to haul equipment and personnel by plane and barge has slowed efforts to restore the grid
