Blueprints for a Miracle
Can technology slow emissions of greenhouse gases enough to halt climate change? IEEE Spectrum reporters fanned out across the globe to find out.
Fuel Cells Finally Find a Killer App: Carbon Capture
At an Alabama power plant, FuelCell Energy and ExxonMobil aim to capture 90 percent of CO2
This Power Plant Runs on CO2
Carbon capture costs nothing in NET Power’s new plant, which uses supercritical carbon dioxide to drive a turbine
Cement, Steel, and Natural Gas Are Major Greenhouse Gas Emitters, Too
Taken together, cement production, iron- and steelmaking, and natural-gas leaks rival transportation in their effects on climate
[Interactive] Spurring On Change Around the World
Many jurisdictions have created economic incentives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the form of carbon taxes or emissions-trading schemes
What will the electricity miracle be?
TerraPower’s Nuclear Reactor Could Power the 21st Century
The traveling-wave reactor and other advanced reactor designs could solve our fossil fuel dependency
The Struggle to Make Diesel-Guzzling Cargo Ships Greener
How these emission-belching behemoths will transition to batteries and fuel cells
Methanol-Fueled Cars Could Drive Us Toward an Emissionless Future
Icelandic firm Carbon Recycling International is turning industrial pollution into a low-carbon fuel for cars, trucks, and ships
Hybrid Electric Airliners Will Cut Emissions—and Noise
Electric propulsion will develop in the air as it did on the ground, by initially using batteries to assist a fuel-burning generator
What will the transportation miracle be?
[Infographic] Better Batteries and Supercapacitors Will Speed the Electrification of Road Vehicles
First as hybrids, then as EVs, they will save energy and slash emissions
A Critical Look at Claims for Green Technologies
They’re still not affordable or deployable—but even if they were, it would take generations to solve our environmental woes
Investigating the Green Promise of Vertical Farms
Once you discard the hype about solving climate change, plenty of reasons remain to build vertical farms
How Sensors and Mobile Payments Are Getting Indian Women to Use Cleaner Cookstoves
New and improved stoves don’t belch out black carbon—but 3 billion people around the globe need motivation to use them
New Tech Could Turn Algae Into the Climate’s Slimy Savior
Low-power ways to grow algae could lock in carbon dioxide and feed the world
Video: We Grew Algae and Asked Spectrum Editors to Taste it
Bioengineers Aim to Break Big Ag’s Addiction to Fertilizers
Designer microbes could replace the chemical fertilizers that contribute to climate change
What will the food miracle be?
Can Fake Steaks Help Save the Planet?
Researchers close in on advanced meat replacements that will please the palate and could help protect the planet