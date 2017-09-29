Special Report: Blockchain World
When Bitcoin was unleashed on the world, it filled a specific need. But it wasn’t long before people realized the technology behind Bitcoin—the blockchain—could do much more than record monetary transactions. That realization has lately blossomed into a dazzling and often bewildering array of startup companies, initiatives, corporate alliances, and research projects. Billions of dollars will hinge on what they come up with. So you should understand how blockchains work—and what could happen if they don’t.
Blockchains: How They Work and Why They’ll Change the World
The technology behind Bitcoin could touch every transaction you ever make
How Smart Contracts Work
Blockchain technology could run a flight-insurance business without any employees
How Blockchains Work
Illustrated from transaction to reward
The Ridiculous Amount of Energy It Takes to Run Bitcoin
Running Bitcoin uses a small city’s worth of electricity. Intel and others want to make a more sustainable blockchain
Do You Need a Blockchain?
This chart will tell you if a blockchain can solve your problem
Wall Street Firms to Move Trillions to Blockchains in 2018
The finance industry is eagerly adopting the blockchain, a technology that early fans hoped would obliterate the finance industry
Blockchain Lingo
The terms you need to know to understand the blockchain revolution
Why the Biggest Bitcoin Mines Are in China
The heart of Bitcoin is now in Inner Mongolia, where dirty coal fuels sophisticated semiconductor engineering
Illinois vs. Dubai: Two Experiments Bring Blockchains to Government
Dubai wants one blockchain platform to rule them all, while Illinois will try anything
Blockchains Will Allow Rooftop Solar Energy Trading for Fun and Profit
Neighbors in New York City, Denmark, and elsewhere will be able to sell one another their solar power
The Bitcoin Blockchain Explained
What is a blockchain and why is it the future of the Web?
