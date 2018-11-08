Run Thousands of Simulations in Parallel with our Highly-efficient Multiphysics FEA Solvers Running on Cloud HPC Nodes

The design phase of projects can often be intensive in terms of computational resource. Running simulations for a single design can often takes days or weeks with legacy FEA software which is not ideal for reaching time-critical project milestones. With our scalable Cloud FEA software, OnScale provides near infinite Cloud HPC resource to assist engineers in innovating for the next generation of engineering solutions and designs, whilst eliminating legacy FEA software pain points such as modular software, inflexible licensing with high upfront annual and setup costs.