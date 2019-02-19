MWC Barcelona 2019
Follow along as IEEE Spectrum reports from the mobile industry’s largest annual event
Foldable Devices, “Real” 5G, and Microsoft’s HoloLens 2
Anshel Sag, a consumer tech analyst with Moor Insights & Strategy, shares his predictions for this year’s show 19 Feb
Privacy Concerns and the Rise of AI
To consumer tech analyst Carolina Milanesi, “smart” devices may finally start to live up to their name 19 Feb
Los Angeles to Require Scooter Companies to Share Data
Officials say figuring out how to collect data from transportation companies is the first step toward smarter cities 19 Feb
A New Era of Testing for the IoT
Companies can save time and money by testing devices early and often 19 Feb
