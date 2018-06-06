Master Bond Resource Library

Latest technical whitepapers about the most pressing topics within the adhesive industry brought to you by Master Bond. Master Bond has been developing the best epoxies, silicones, polyurethanes, polysulfides, UV cures and other specialty systems since 1976, and continues to solve specific design and manufacturing problems in a variety of industries.

Heat. It’s great if you’re sitting on a beach in the tropics. But if you are assembling an electronic system, heat can have a profound effect on performance. Learn more about thermal management and why thermally conductive adhesives are a cost-effective solution for bonding and heat dissipation, which just might help to extend the life of your electronic components.

Forming reliable bonds between different materials can be challenging because there can be large variations in CTE’s (coefficients of thermal expansion). Adhesive compounds play a critical role in the fabrication of assemblies for electronic, optical and mechanical systems. Learn more about typical CTE’s for various chemistries such as epoxies and silicones, how fillers can be used to modify CTE, why CTE is dependent on temperature and much more. Specific case studies illustrate the thermal compounds used.

Manufacturers of advanced electronic systems will find that advances in adhesives offer the ability to meet nearly any combination of requirements for thermal, environmental, and structural stability. As product manufacturers face greater challenges in assembling die, package, and other components into products able to cope with increasing heat loads, epoxies and silicones are uniquely qualified to meet these increasingly diverse requirements. Learn why ultra low thermally conductive adhesives are the preferred fastening approach in applications requiring careful thermal management.