Master Bond Resource Library

Thermally Conductive Epoxies Optimize Electronic Assemblies
Heat. It’s great if you’re sitting on a beach in the tropics. But if you are assembling an electronic system, heat can have a profound effect on performance. Learn more about thermal management and why thermally conductive adhesives are a cost-effective solution for bonding and heat dissipation, which just might help to extend the life of your electronic components.
Importance of CTE of Adhesives for Assembly Reliability
Forming reliable bonds between different materials can be challenging because there can be large variations in CTE’s (coefficients of thermal expansion). Adhesive compounds play a critical role in the fabrication of assemblies for electronic, optical and mechanical systems. Learn more about typical CTE’s for various chemistries such as epoxies and silicones, how fillers can be used to modify CTE, why CTE is dependent on temperature and much more. Specific case studies illustrate the thermal compounds used.
Ultra Low Thermal Resistant Adhesive for Electronic Applications
Manufacturers of advanced electronic systems will find that advances in adhesives offer the ability to meet nearly any combination of requirements for thermal, environmental, and structural stability. As product manufacturers face greater challenges in assembling die, package, and other components into products able to cope with increasing heat loads, epoxies and silicones are uniquely qualified to meet these increasingly diverse requirements. Learn why ultra low thermally conductive adhesives are the preferred fastening approach in applications requiring careful thermal management.
Advantages of Using Silicone Adhesives for Medical Device Assemblies
The assembly applications for medical device manufacturers typically come with their own distinctive set of rigorous requirements. This white paper takes a closer look at one and two part silicone medical adhesives. These exceptional elastomeric systems offer a combination of flexibility and strength that may provide a successful solution to bonding, coating and sealing for disposable and reusable medical instruments.
Die Attach Adhesives Impact Product Quality Well Beyond Manufacturing
Die attach adhesives serve a vital role in semi-conductor assembly and manufacturing throughout the product life cycle. In this white paper, learn how die attach adhesives facilitate assembly. Read why thin bond lines are so important for product life cycle and about the application process. Bond strength is only one, albeit critical requirement for many applications, epoxies possess many other performance characteristics. Discover why they offer diverse solutions to meet critical application needs.
