Maplesoft-Resource-Library

Read the latest technical whitepapers about mathematics-based software solutions brought to you by Maplesoft. Maplesoft has provided solutions to educators, engineers, and researchers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) for over 25 years. Their flagship product, Maple, combines the world’s most powerful mathematics engine with an interface that makes it easy to analyze, explore, and solve mathematical problems.

Modeling of Complex Ultrasonic Motors for Controller Design Ultrasonic motors present unique modeling challenges. The phenomena created in which ultrasonic waves with high frequencies are produced are difficult to capture in a model. The model must be accurate and execute quickly to be useful for controller design. Using a Reduced Order Model created by Model Order Reduction of a Finite Element Model has shown great benefits. This whitepaper discusses how Maple’s advanced calculation capabilities supported this process.