Interactive: Spurring Change
Many jurisdictions have created economic incentives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
In an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, governments at the national, subnational, and regional levels have established carbon taxes or put into place emissions trading schemes. Using this interactive map, you can get a quick overview of such regulations around the world. Note that this interactive is best viewed on a larger screen.
This interactive map was built with Cesium, a JavaScript library for 3D globes and maps.
Comments