Consumer Electronics Hall of Fame

The Greatest Gadgets of the Past 50 Years

Over the past half century, countless consumer devices have charmed, muscled, or seduced their way into our lives. Among these gadgets, a select few can be called great. Some of them started a new product category, others dazzled with their engineering; still others fundamentally changed the way we worked or played. Or they simply made it hard for us to remember what life was like without them. A couple of them—the smartphone, the personal computer—did all of the above.

What they had in common was that they emerged from a moment of communal genius among electrical engineers, industrial designers, product visionaries, and others. In this report, we celebrate those moments. And where we can, we honor the people who made them possible.