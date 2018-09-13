5G for Wireless Communications

Learn about the 5G revolution from National Instruments

sponsor logo


 

This content is brought to you by National Instruments.

The future of wireless communication is 5G. 5G wireless technology promises a rich, reliable, and hyperconnected world. But from new bands to wider bandwidth and new beamforming technology, 5G New Radio (NR) presents significant design and test challenges. Find a number of 5G related resources made available by National Instruments below.