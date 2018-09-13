5G for Wireless Communications
5G for Wireless Communications
The future of wireless communication is 5G. 5G wireless technology promises a rich, reliable, and hyperconnected world. But from new bands to wider bandwidth and new beamforming technology, 5G New Radio (NR) presents significant design and test challenges. Find a number of 5G related resources made available by National Instruments below.
What Does Every Engineer Need to Know about 5G?
Over the last several years, researchers have been hard at work exploring new concepts and technologies to answer the question "What is 5G?".
Decoding 5G New Radio
The Latest on 3GPP and ITU Standards
Three Trends Driving the 5G Test Paradigm
The 5G New Radio (NR) standard is here, and it's being tested and trialed right now.
5G New Radio InterOperability Device Testing for 28 GHz
InterOperability Device Testing (IODT) determines whether the base station and device can establish and maintain a robust communication link that can carry out 5G performance in prescribed test conditions.
Real Time Direction Finding and Spectrum Monitoring with Software Defined Radios
In-Depth Webcast With a Focus on SIGINT and Electronic Warfare Available Now
Spectral Monitoring for Drone Defense Applications
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as "drones," have been gaining popularity in recent years.
Using the LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite to Increase Spectral Efficiency for Wireless Communication
Networks must deal with tight latency constraints while keeping energy consumption in check
A Look at the Future of 5G
Emerging 5G Applications
Applications of Device-to-Device Communication in 5G Networks
In this white paper, learn about D2D and how it enables fifth generation (5G) wireless network communication from short-range wireless to vehicle-to- vehicle.
HIL Simulation is the New Normal in V2X Testing
The connected car designs are also experiencing a constant proliferation in the number of vehicular radar systems while they are dealing with increasingly complex and independent subsystems.
Introduction to the NI MIMO Prototyping System Hardware
As more devices are connected wirelessly, the need for wireless technologies that can handle increased data and capacity demands has grown exponentially.
Automotive Applications of Device-to-Device Communication in 5G Networks
Device-to-device (D2D) communication refers to the technology that allows user equipment (UE) devices to communicate with each other with or without the involvement of network infrastructures such as an access point or base stations.
NI Announces New mmWave Radio Heads Targeted at 5G NR Research and System Prototyping
As the first phase of 5G NR wraps up and the 3GPP finishes defining the communications protocol, the standards body also has identified specific frequency bands intended for 5G.
3GPP Release 15 Overview
3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) members meet regularly to collaborate and create cellular communications standards. Currently, 3GPP is defining standards for 5G.
Wireless Research Handbook: 3rd Edition
Build 5G wireless networks and systems with software defined radio