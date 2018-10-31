3e Audio Amp Construction

In the November 2018 issue of IEEE Spectrum, Executive Editor Glenn Zorpette returns to the world of high-performance DIY audio in our Hands On column. In this member-only appendix, he goes into greater detail about the construction and provides a complete parts lists with links to suppliers.

Construction Tips

Chassis: Cut the rectangular hole for the power-inlet module using a nibbler tool. Cut the hole slightly smaller than you need and file it out for a smooth finish. For the large round holes for the XLR audio connectors, use a hole saw, with teeth designed to cut metal, or use a knockout punch, such as a Greenlee. The power transformer is heavy, so support it with four rubber bumpers mounted directly below it on the underside of the chassis and put two more bumpers on the two far corners of the chassis, for a total of six bumpers supporting the chassis.