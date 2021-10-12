FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

The MagazineThe Institute

For IEEE Members

The MagazineThe Institute

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN

Enjoy more free content and benefits by creating an account

Create an account to access more content and features on IEEE Spectrum, including the ability to save articles to read later, download Spectrum Collections, and participate in conversations with readers and editors. For more exclusive content and features, consider Joining IEEE.

Semiconductors Topic Type Sponsored Article

How to Stake Electronic Components Using Adhesives

Staking provides extra mechanical support for various electronic parts

2 min read
Adhesive staking of DIP component on a circuit board using Master Bond EP17HTDA-1.

The main use for adhesive staking is to provide extra mechanical support for electronic components and other parts that may be damaged due to vibration, shock, or handling.

Master Bond

This is a sponsored article brought to you by Master Bond.

Sensitive electronic components and other parts that may be damaged due to vibration, shock, or handling can often benefit from adhesive staking. Staking provides additional mechanical reinforcement to these delicate pieces.

Different components require different methods of staking. Dual inline packages (DIP) and capacitors, for example, will need distinctive staking approaches for the optimal outcome. For the DIP, the goal is to connect the corners of the component to the circuit board while ensuring that the material does not flow under the component.

To achieve this, use a fine tip syringe with a high viscosity compound and apply the adhesive to each the four corners. For a capacitor, there are several options. You can apply the adhesive to the edge of the component, stake at multiple locations, or even apply the material around the entire component.

Watch the video to see the staking methods.

Here, the objective is to attain enhanced stability while making a mechanical connection with the circuit board. After the material is applied, it must be cured according to the instructions on the technical data sheet.

To demonstrate these staking methods, Master Bond used one part epoxy system EP17HTDA-1. EP17HTDA-1 is a thermally conductive, electrically insulative material featuring a paste viscosity. It is a no mix system that cures in as little as one to two hours at 350° F, with minimal shrinkage. Its consistency is ideal for die attach applications.

EP17HTDA-1 specifications, including thermal, volume, viscosity, and cure specs

EP17HTDA-1 is a thermally conductive, electrically insulative material featuring a paste viscosity.

Master Bond

Other notable properties include high temperature resistance up to +600° F, excellent chemical resistance, NASA low outgassing, and MIL-STD-883J Section 3.5.2 for thermal stability.

Learn more about adhesive staking and how it can improve your applications.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
type:sponsored adhesive assembly adhesives epoxies electronic assembly thermallyconductive adhesive master bond hardware
Master Bond
The Conversation (0)
Semiconductors Topic Magazine Type Feature

A Circuit to Boost Battery Life

Digital low-dropout voltage regulators will save time, money, and power

11 min read
Image of a battery held sideways by pliers on each side.
Edmon de Haro

YOU'VE PROBABLY PLAYED hundreds, maybe thousands, of videos on your smartphone. But have you ever thought about what happens when you press “play”?

The instant you touch that little triangle, many things happen at once. In microseconds, idle compute cores on your phone's processor spring to life. As they do so, their voltages and clock frequencies shoot up to ensure that the video decompresses and displays without delay. Meanwhile, other cores, running tasks in the background, throttle down. Charge surges into the active cores' millions of transistors and slows to a trickle in the newly idled ones.

Keep Reading ↓ Show less