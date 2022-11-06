The November 2022 issue of IEEE Spectrum is here!

Close bar
IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYThe Big PictureEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsCollectionsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Access Thousands of Articles — Completely Free

Create an account and get exclusive content and features: Save articles, download collections, and talk to tech insiders — all free! For full access and benefits, join IEEE as a paying member.

SemiconductorsTopicTypeNews

Chip Fabs Go Green

A new consortium of fabs and suppliers wants the semiconductor industry to cut its carbon footprint

2 min read
A group of people stand outside next to construction equipment, looking at posterboards with photos labelled Intel Ohio campus.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger (left) with President Joe Biden and officials on September 9, 2022 at Intel's future chip manufacturing site in Licking County, Ohio.

Intel

At this week's COP27 climate conference in Egypt, attendees will have a new group to contend with: an alliance of more than 60 companies involved in the electronics supply chain. Called the Semiconductor Climate Consortium, it formed last week in collaboration with SEMI, the industry association for the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain. The aim is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions "throughout the electronics value chain," according to SEMI. The founding members have all affirmed support for the Paris Agreement, which is aimed at limiting global warming to 1.5 celsius.

Founding members include some of the biggest owners of semiconductor fabs, including GlobalFoundries, Intel, Micron, Samsung Electronics , SK Hynix, and TSMC. But it also includes some fabless companies such as AMD, Google, and Microsoft. Suppliers of equipment, chemicals, and packaging technology are also well represented among the founders.

"SCC members recognize the climate impact of the industry and the need for a heightened focus on collaboration to drive sustainable growth across the value chain," Mousumi Bhat, vice president of global sustainability programs at SEMI, said in a press release. "We look forward to setting meaningful sustainability goals and helping ensure a healthy environment for future generations."

SCC's next step is to elect a governing council to establish its priorities aligned with the general objectives of collaboration on best practices, transparency about emissions, and ambitions for decarbonization.

The formation of the consortium comes at a time when construction of new fabs is on the upswing, particularly in the United States. The CHIPS and Science Act, passed in July, provides US $52 billion to expand manufacturing in the country. The U.S. Department of Commerce named the first members of the CHIPS Act industrial advisory committee in September, and there is significant overlap between SCC member companies and those on the committee.

"We have to get in now, because of all the investment that's coming," says Bhat. "We are optimistic that we will affect particularly the greenfields"—new cutting edge fabs under construction. Some of that began happening even before the consortium formed. Intel recently broke ground on new advanced fabs in Ohio. Intel's goal is to have the new site powered 100 percent by renewable electricity and to achieve net positive water use and send no waste to landfill, Intel said when first announcing the project. The SCC also hopes to influence the expansion of existing fabs using older process nodes, which were at the heart of the automotive chip shortage, says Bhat.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
fabssemiconductor manufacturingsupply chainchips actclimate change
The Conversation (0)
A camera view of a flock of birds. Inset photo shows a robotic falcon with a camera on its head.
a black disc with gold nodes on the corners against a gray background
different colored layers and textures
SemiconductorsTopicTypeFeature

3D-Stacked CMOS Takes Moore’s Law to New Heights

When transistors can’t get any smaller, the only direction is up

10 min read
An image of stacked squares with yellow flat bars through them.
Emily Cooper
Green

Perhaps the most far-reaching technological achievement over the last 50 years has been the steady march toward ever smaller transistors, fitting them more tightly together, and reducing their power consumption. And yet, ever since the two of us started our careers at Intel more than 20 years ago, we’ve been hearing the alarms that the descent into the infinitesimal was about to end. Yet year after year, brilliant new innovations continue to propel the semiconductor industry further.

Along this journey, we engineers had to change the transistor’s architecture as we continued to scale down area and power consumption while boosting performance. The “planar” transistor designs that took us through the last half of the 20th century gave way to 3D fin-shaped devices by the first half of the 2010s. Now, these too have an end date in sight, with a new gate-all-around (GAA) structure rolling into production soon. But we have to look even further ahead because our ability to scale down even this new transistor architecture, which we call RibbonFET, has its limits.

Keep Reading ↓Show less
{"imageShortcodeIds":[]}