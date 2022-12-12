IEEE Spectrum
Sensors

Where Power Meets the Road

Unrivaled speed and dynamic range makes the R&S NRP90S power sensor the perfect solution for all automotive radar applications

1 min read
Three models of the NRP90S(N) diode power sensor.

New R&S NRP90S(N) diode power sensors for power measurements up to 90 GHz.

Rohde & Schwarz
power sensortest and measurementRohde Schwarzautomotive sensors

Rohde & Schwarz, the only supplier of fast diode sensors for power measurements up to 67 GHz, is increasing the maximum measurable frequency of diode power sensors to 90 GHz, higher than any other diode sensor currently available. The diode technology enables extremely fast and accurate power measurements with the highest sensitivity from a compact and lightweight portable instrument.

The R&S NRP90S(N) power sensors are universal power measurement devices for production, calibration, development and research. High speed power measurements are now possible for all frequencies above 67 GHz in 5G, automotive radar, and satellite communications applications, including the entire E band.

​Key facts

  • Fast and accurate power measurements for CW and modulated signals
  • 100,000 readings/s
  • Control and monitoring via LAN and USB
  • Sensors for high-power applications
  • Flexible operation with R&S NRX base unit

Fast, accurate, and packed with features to measure CW and modulated signals, the R&S NRPxxS/SN power sensors use three separate diode paths, each operated in the optimum detector range. As a result, the average power can be determined with high accuracy independent of the modulation type.

Measurement results are hardly affected by interfering signals or harmonics. The R&S NRPxxS/SN power sensors therefore behave in a way similar to thermal power sensors but offer significantly higher speed. They provide up to 93 dB dynamic range with an excellent lower measurement limit of -70 dBm.

Getting Started With NRP Power Sensors

This video explains how to use Rohde & Schwarz NRP series power sensors to make average power measurements.

The Conversation (0)
SensorsTopicTypeFeature

Europe Expands Virtual Borders To Thwart Migrants

Our investigation reveals that Europe is turning to remote sensing to detect seafaring migrants so African countries can pull them back

14 min read
A photo of a number of people sitting in a inflatable boat on the water with a patrol ship in the background.

Migrants in a dinghy accompanied by a Frontex vessel at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey, on 28 February 2020.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

It was after midnight in the Maltese search-and-rescue zone of the Mediterranean when a rubber boat originating from Libya carrying dozens of migrants encountered a hulking cargo ship from Madeira and a European military aircraft. The ship’s captain stopped the engines, and the aircraft flashed its lights at the rubber boat. But neither the ship nor the aircraft came to the rescue. Instead, Maltese authorities told the ship’s captain to wait for vessels from Malta to pick up the migrants. By the time those boats arrived, three migrants had drowned trying to swim to the idle ship.

The private, Malta-based vessels picked up the survivors, steamed about 237 kilometers south, and handed over the migrants to authorities in Libya, which was and is in the midst of a civil war, rather than return to Malta, 160 km away. Five more migrants died on the southward journey. By delivering the migrants there, the masters of the Maltese vessels, and perhaps the European rescue authorities involved, may have violated the international law of the sea, which requires ship masters to return people they rescue to a safe port. Instead, migrants returned to Libya over the last decade have reported enslavement, physical abuse, extortion, and murders while they try to cross the Mediterranean.

If it were legal to deliver rescued migrants to Libya, it would be as cheap as sending rescue boats a few extra kilometers south instead of east. But over the last few years, Europe’s maritime military patrols have conducted fewer and fewer sea rescue operations, while adding crewed and uncrewed aerial patrols and investing in remote-sensing technology to create expanded virtual borders to stop migrants before they get near a physical border.

Keep Reading ↓Show less
