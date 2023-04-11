Automotive Radar Object Simulation for Validation

This is a sponsored article brought to you by Rohde & Schwarz.
Homologation and validation of new vehicle models today require millions of test kilometers to be driven under different environmental conditions, on different types of roads in various countries around the world.
Due to the increased complexity of automated driving (AD) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) functions, and new developments in radar technology, testing efforts expand very quickly. Just relying on road testing is no longer practical.
The Rohde & Schwarz radar test system opens a completely new field of possibilities for testing radar-based ADAS and AD features to ensure correct operation in hardware-in-the-loop (HiL) and vehicle-in-the-loop (ViL) testbeds.
In addition, scenario testing of autonomous driving functions on the public roads can be dangerous, and under conditions that are not easily reproducible.
As a result, hardware-in-the-loop (HiL) and vehicle-in-the-loop (ViL) scenario testing of automotive radar is gaining importance.
Your challenges:
- End-to-end verification, validation, calibration or homologation of AD/ADAS functions at component and full-vehicle level
- Reproducing complex traffic scenarios, automotive radar object simulation over-the-air
- Ensuring the radar target generation test equipment is scalable and has the technical specifications to cover the increasing number of targets, and future complex scenarios
- Meeting the increased test-complexity requirements of ADAS target simulation while minimizing costs and accelerating time-to-market
RTS features:
- Automotive radar target simulator for driving scenario testing that can be easily defined and executed with the highest reproducibility
- Complex automotive radar object simulations including multiple sensors, over-the-air
- Increased accuracy and repeatability from fully-electronic antenna arrays
- Fully scalable, covering all use cases from R&D to production, easily upgradable to cover future requirements