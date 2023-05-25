IEEE Spectrum
RoboticsTopicArtificial IntelligenceTypeNews

Who’s the Coolest Robot of All?

The Robots Guide wants your opinion on hundreds of robots

2 min read
Collage of 24 images of various robots including humanoids, drones, industrial robots, and exoskeletons.

Explore nearly 250 robots, including humanoids, drones, social robots, exoskeletons, and autonomous vehicles.

IEEE Spectrum
Autonomous VehiclesDronesHumanoidsIEEE SpectrumPentagramroboticsrobotsrobots guide

Calling all robot fanatics! We are the creators of the Robots Guide, IEEE’s interactive site about robotics, and we need your help.

Today, we’re expanding our massive catalog to nearly 250 robots, and we want your opinion to decide which are the coolest, most wanted, and also creepiest robots out there.

To submit your votes, find robots on the site that are interesting to you and rate them based on their design and capabilities. Every Friday, we’ll crunch the votes to update our Robot Rankings.

Screenshot of Robots Guide site showing the robot ratings module, with overall rating, want this robot rating, and appearance rating.Rate this robot: For each robot on the site, you can submit your overall rating, answer if you’d want to have this robot, and rate its appearance.IEEE Spectrum

May the coolest (or creepiest) robot win!

Our collection currently features 242 robots, including humanoids, drones, social robots, underwater vehicles, exoskeletons, self-driving cars, and more.

Screenshot of Robots Guide showing the Robot Rankings page with three rankings, Top Rated, Most Wanted, and Creepiest.The Robots Guide features three rankings: Top Rated, Most Wanted, and Creepiest.IEEE Spectrum

You can explore the collection by filtering robots by category, capability, and country, or sorting them by name, year, or size. And you can also search robots by keywords.

In particular, check out some of the new additions, which could use more votes. These include some really cool robots like LOVOT, Ingenuity, GITAI G1, Tertill, Salto, Proteus, and SlothBot.

Each robot profile includes detailed tech specs, photos, videos, history, and some also have interactives that let you move and spin robots 360º on the screen.

And note that these are all real-world robots. If you’re looking for sci-fi robots, check out our new Face-Off: Sci-Fi Robots game.

Robots Redesign

Today, we’re also relaunching the Robots Guide site with a fast and sleek new design, more sections and games, and thousands of photos and videos.

The new site was designed by Pentagram, the prestigious design consultancy, in collaboration with Standard, a design and technology studio.


The site is built as a modern, fully responsive web app. It’s powered by Remix.run, a React-based web framework, with structured content by Sanity.io and site search by Algolia.

More highlights:

  • Explore nearly 250 robots
  • Make robots move and spin 360º
  • View over 1,000 amazing photos
  • Watch 900 videos of robots in action
  • Play the Sci-Fi Robots Face-Off game
  • Keep up to date with daily robot news
  • Read detailed tech specs about each robot
  • Robot Rankings: Top Rated, Most Wanted, Creepiest

The Robots Guide was designed for anyone interested in learning more about robotics, including robot enthusiasts, both experts and beginners, researchers, entrepreneurs, STEM educators, teachers, and students.

The foundation for the Robots Guide is IEEE’s Robots App, which was downloaded 1.3 million times and is used in classrooms and STEM programs all over the world.

The Robots Guide is an editorial product of IEEE Spectrum, the world’s leading technology and engineering magazine and the flagship publication of the IEEE.

