The April 2023 issue of IEEE Spectrum is here!

Close bar
IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYThe Big PictureEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsCollectionsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Special offer: Join IEEE now for 2023 and save 50%!

IEEE Members receive 12 print issues of IEEE Spectrum and enjoy PDF downloads, full access to our archive with thousands of in-depth articles, and other exclusive content and features. Join IEEE today for 2023 and save 50%!

RoboticsTopicArtificial IntelligenceTypeSponsored Article

Learn From the Best Minds in Commercial Robotics Development

Save on conference passes to the 2023 Robotics Summit & Expo

2 min read
Conference advertisement banner features on the left a robotic arm being observed by people and on the right the words Robotics Summit & Expo, Healthcare Robotics, Register Now, Robotics & Intelligent Systems.

Attend the premier event for robotics developers on May 10-11 at the Boston Convention Center.

Robotics Summit & Expo
robotics summitroboticsconferences

This sponsored article is brought to you by Robotics Summit & Expo.

The Robotics Summit & Expo, taking place May 10-11 at the Boston Convention Center, will bring together the brightest minds in robotics to share their commercial robotics development experiences.

Learn from industry-leading speakers, build new relationships by networking, see demos from 150+ exhibitors showcasing enabling technologies to help build commercial robots.

Event logo has white and gray geometric figure on the left and on the right the words Robotics Summit & Expo in black and red.Use code IEEE25 at checkout to save 25% off your full conference pass!

The conference programming will provide professionals the information they need to successfully develop the next generation of commercial robots. This year’s program has an exceptional lineup of speakers.

The Robotics Summit keynote speakers include the following:

  • Howie Choset, Professor of Robotics, Carnegie Mellon University: “Idea to Reality: Commercializing Robotics Technologies”
  • Laura Major, CTO, Motional: “Scalable AI Solutions for Driverless Vehicles”
  • Marc Raibert, Executive Director, AI Institute: “The Next Decade in Robotics”
  • Martin Buehler, Global Head of Robotics R&D, Johnson & Johnson MedTech: “The Future of Surgical Robotics”
  • Nicolaus Radford, CEO, Nauticus Robotics: “Developing Robots for Final Frontiers”

The expo hall at the Robotics Summit will have more than 150 exhibitors showcasing their latest enabling technologies, products and services that can help robotics engineers throughout their development journey.

The Robotics Summit also offers networking opportunities, a Career Fair, a robotics development challenge and much more.

Gain full access to the world’s leading event dedicated to commercial robotics development with our discounted rate.

Use code IEEE25 at checkout to save 25% off your full conference pass!

Discounts are also available for academia, associations, and corporate groups. Please e-mail events@wtwhmedia.com for more details about our discount programs.

Expo only tickets are just $75. Attendees can purchase tickets for the event here.

Related Articles Around the Web
robotics summitroboticsconferences
{"imageShortcodeIds":[]}
The Conversation (0)
Six squares contain variously sized rectangles of four colors with differently colored blobs filling in gaps between the rectangles.
SemiconductorsTopicArtificial IntelligenceTypeNews

Ending an Ugly Chapter in Chip Design

9 min read
A close-up image showing complete wax cells and bees close to an electronics bay, which is enclosed within transparent acrylic.
RoboticsTopicNewsType

Robo-Honeycomb Reveals the Secret Lives of Bees

3 min read
an abstract portrait of a man with white and green lines and dots, a smartphone in the front with screen that reads "breakthrough technology for the brain"
BiomedicalTopicTypeNews

Neuralink’s FDA Troubles Are Just the Beginning

3 min read