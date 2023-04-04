Learn From the Best Minds in Commercial Robotics Development

This sponsored article is brought to you by Robotics Summit & Expo.
The Robotics Summit & Expo, taking place May 10-11 at the Boston Convention Center, will bring together the brightest minds in robotics to share their commercial robotics development experiences.
Learn from industry-leading speakers, build new relationships by networking, see demos from 150+ exhibitors showcasing enabling technologies to help build commercial robots.
The conference programming will provide professionals the information they need to successfully develop the next generation of commercial robots. This year’s program has an exceptional lineup of speakers.
The Robotics Summit keynote speakers include the following:
- Howie Choset, Professor of Robotics, Carnegie Mellon University: “Idea to Reality: Commercializing Robotics Technologies”
- Laura Major, CTO, Motional: “Scalable AI Solutions for Driverless Vehicles”
- Marc Raibert, Executive Director, AI Institute: “The Next Decade in Robotics”
- Martin Buehler, Global Head of Robotics R&D, Johnson & Johnson MedTech: “The Future of Surgical Robotics”
- Nicolaus Radford, CEO, Nauticus Robotics: “Developing Robots for Final Frontiers”
The expo hall at the Robotics Summit will have more than 150 exhibitors showcasing their latest enabling technologies, products and services that can help robotics engineers throughout their development journey.
The Robotics Summit also offers networking opportunities, a Career Fair, a robotics development challenge and much more.
Gain full access to the world’s leading event dedicated to commercial robotics development with our discounted rate.
Use code IEEE25 at checkout to save 25% off your full conference pass!
Discounts are also available for academia, associations, and corporate groups. Please e-mail events@wtwhmedia.com for more details about our discount programs.
Expo only tickets are just $75. Attendees can purchase tickets for the event here.