Vincent Boulanin is a senior researcher at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). He leads SIPRI’s research on the development, use, and control of autonomous weapons systems and military artificial intelligence. His current work focuses on the responsible development and use of artificial intelligence.

Charles Ovink is the political affairs officer at the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA). He specializes in responsible innovation, the impact of emerging technologies on disarmament and non-proliferation, and the militarization of AI.