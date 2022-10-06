The October 2022 issue of IEEE Spectrum is here!

News

Protect Yourself and IEEE

October is cybersecurity month. Here are some tips on how to stay safe

1 min read

October is a cybersecurity month, but hackers and scammers are working hard every day. Cyber threats come through websites, emails, texts, and phone calls. The risks are financial loss, reputation damage and loss of intellectual property. We need to make every day a security day by being alert and by following security best practices, including:

  • Change your passwords often
  • Don’t reuse the same passwords
  • Be suspicious of any monetary requests
  • Look out for fraudsters impersonating IEEE leaders
  • Don’t fall for threats nor requests for immediate action
  • Always use a secondary method and contact information to verify a sender’s identity

Contact IEEE IT security team at security@ieee.org to report any suspicious activities or if you have questions or need help.

Consumer Electronics October 2022

Deep Learning Could Bring the Concert Experience Home

The century-old quest for truly realistic sound production is finally paying off

12 min read
Image containing multiple aspects such as instruments and left and right open hands.
Stuart Bradford
Blue

Now that recorded sound has become ubiquitous, we hardly think about it. From our smartphones, smart speakers, TVs, radios, disc players, and car sound systems, it’s an enduring and enjoyable presence in our lives. In 2017, a survey by the polling firm Nielsen suggested that some 90 percent of the U.S. population listens to music regularly and that, on average, they do so 32 hours per week.

Behind this free-flowing pleasure are enormous industries applying technology to the long-standing goal of reproducing sound with the greatest possible realism. From Edison’s phonograph and the horn speakers of the 1880s, successive generations of engineers in pursuit of this ideal invented and exploited countless technologies: triode vacuum tubes, dynamic loudspeakers, magnetic phonograph cartridges, solid-state amplifier circuits in scores of different topologies, electrostatic speakers, optical discs, stereo, and surround sound. And over the past five decades, digital technologies, like audio compression and streaming, have transformed the music industry.

