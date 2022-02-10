Nominate the Next IEEE Leaders

IEEE is governed by volunteer members and depends on them for many things, including editing its publications, organizing conferences, coordinating regional and local activities, writing standards, leading educational activities, and identifying individuals for IEEE recognitions and awards. See below for the complete list. To nominate a person for a position, complete this form.
The Nominations and Appointments (N&A) Committee is responsible for developing recommendations for staffing many volunteer positions including candidates for president-elect and corporate officers. Its recommendations are sent to the Board of Directors and the IEEE Assembly. Accordingly, the N&A committee is seeking nominees for the following positions (note below the deadline to receive nominations):
2024 IEEE President-Elect (who will serve as President in 2025)
2023 IEEE Corporate Officers
- Secretary
- Treasurer
- Vice President, Educational Activities
- Vice President, Publication Services and Products
2023 IEEE Committees Chairs and Members
- Audit
- Awards Board
- Conduct Review Committee
- Diversity and Inclusion
- Election Oversight
- Employee Benefits and Compensation
- Ethics and Member Conduct
- European Public Policy
- Fellow
- Global Public Policy
- Governance
- History
- Humanitarian Activities
- Industry Engagement
- New Initiatives
- Nominations and Appointments
- Public Visibility
- Tellers
DEADLINES FOR NOMINATIONS
15 March
- Vice President, Educational Activities
- Vice President, Publication Services and Products
- Committee Chairs
15 June
- President-Elect
- Secretary
- Treasurer
- Committee Members
DEADLINES FOR SELF-NOMINATIONS
30 March
- Vice President, Educational Activities
- Vice President, Publication Services and Products
- Committee Chairs
30 June
- President-Elect
- Secretary
- Treasurer
- Committee Members
WHO CAN NOMINATE
Anyone may submit a nomination. Self-nominations are encouraged. Nominators do not need to be IEEE members, but nominees must meet certain qualifications. An IEEE organizational unit may submit recommendations endorsed by its governing body or the body’s designee.
A person may be nominated for more than one position. Nominators need not contact their nominees before submitting the form. The IEEE N&A committee will contact all eligible nominees for the required documentation and for their interest and willingness to be considered for the position.
HOW TO NOMINATE
For information about the positions, including qualifications and estimates of the time required by each position during the term of office, check the Guidelines for Nominating Candidates. To nominate a person for a position, complete this form.
NOMINATING TIPS
Make sure to check eligibility requirements on the N&A committee website before submitting a nomination to avoid nominating candidates that, for one reason or another, may be ineligible for a particular position.
The positions for which the N&A committee makes recommendations represent IEEE’s uppermost governance levels. Volunteers with relevant prior experience in lower-level IEEE committees and units are recommended by the committee more often than volunteers without such experience. For example, candidates for the Awards Board have a greater likelihood of being recommended if they have already served on an awards committee of a society, section, or region or on another IEEE board.
Individuals recommended for president-elect and corporate officer positions are more likely to be recommended if they possess a strong track record of leadership and relevant accomplishments within and outside IEEE. Recommended candidates often have significant prior experience as members of IEEE boards and standing committees.
More information about the duties associated with the different positions, qualifications, and eligibility requisites (such as prior service in certain positions or IEEE grade) can be found in the Guidelines for Nominating Candidates.
Toshio Fukuda is chair of the IEEE Nominations and Appointments Committee. The Life Fellow was the 2020 IEEE president.