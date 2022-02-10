IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe Institute

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe Institute

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
Close
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Enjoy more free content and benefits by creating an account

Create an account to access more content and features on IEEE Spectrum, including the ability to save articles to read later, download Spectrum Collections, and participate in conversations with readers and editors. For more exclusive content and features, consider Joining IEEE.

Topic The Institute News Type

Nominate the Next IEEE Leaders

Volunteers are needed to serve in various corporate and committee positions

2 min read
An illustration of a row of blue office chairs with a red one in the middle labeled “VACANT.”
ISTOCKPHOTO

IEEE is governed by volunteer members and depends on them for many things, including editing its publications, organizing conferences, coordinating regional and local activities, writing standards, leading educational activities, and identifying individuals for IEEE recognitions and awards. See below for the complete list. To nominate a person for a position, complete this form.

The Nominations and Appointments (N&A) Committee is responsible for developing recommendations for staffing many volunteer positions including candidates for president-elect and corporate officers. Its recommendations are sent to the Board of Directors and the IEEE Assembly. Accordingly, the N&A committee is seeking nominees for the following positions (note below the deadline to receive nominations):

2024 IEEE President-Elect (who will serve as President in 2025)

2023 IEEE Corporate Officers

  • Secretary
  • Treasurer
  • Vice President, Educational Activities
  • Vice President, Publication Services and Products

2023 IEEE Committees Chairs and Members

  • Audit
  • Awards Board
  • Conduct Review Committee
  • Diversity and Inclusion
  • Election Oversight
  • Employee Benefits and Compensation
  • Ethics and Member Conduct
  • European Public Policy
  • Fellow
  • Global Public Policy
  • Governance
  • History
  • Humanitarian Activities
  • Industry Engagement
  • New Initiatives
  • Nominations and Appointments
  • Public Visibility
  • Tellers

DEADLINES FOR NOMINATIONS

15 March

  • Vice President, Educational Activities
  • Vice President, Publication Services and Products
  • Committee Chairs

15 June

  • President-Elect
  • Secretary
  • Treasurer
  • Committee Members

DEADLINES FOR SELF-NOMINATIONS

30 March

  • Vice President, Educational Activities
  • Vice President, Publication Services and Products
  • Committee Chairs

30 June

  • President-Elect
  • Secretary
  • Treasurer
  • Committee Members

WHO CAN NOMINATE

Anyone may submit a nomination. Self-nominations are encouraged. Nominators do not need to be IEEE members, but nominees must meet certain qualifications. An IEEE organizational unit may submit recommendations endorsed by its governing body or the body’s designee.

A person may be nominated for more than one position. Nominators need not contact their nominees before submitting the form. The IEEE N&A committee will contact all eligible nominees for the required documentation and for their interest and willingness to be considered for the position.

HOW TO NOMINATE

For information about the positions, including qualifications and estimates of the time required by each position during the term of office, check the Guidelines for Nominating Candidates. To nominate a person for a position, complete this form.

NOMINATING TIPS

Make sure to check eligibility requirements on the N&A committee website before submitting a nomination to avoid nominating candidates that, for one reason or another, may be ineligible for a particular position.

The positions for which the N&A committee makes recommendations represent IEEE’s uppermost governance levels. Volunteers with relevant prior experience in lower-level IEEE committees and units are recommended by the committee more often than volunteers without such experience. For example, candidates for the Awards Board have a greater likelihood of being recommended if they have already served on an awards committee of a society, section, or region or on another IEEE board.

Individuals recommended for president-elect and corporate officer positions are more likely to be recommended if they possess a strong track record of leadership and relevant accomplishments within and outside IEEE. Recommended candidates often have significant prior experience as members of IEEE boards and standing committees.

More information about the duties associated with the different positions, qualifications, and eligibility requisites (such as prior service in certain positions or IEEE grade) can be found in the Guidelines for Nominating Candidates.

From Your Site Articles
IEEE Elections call for nominations ieee news
Toshio Fukuda

Toshio Fukuda is chair of the IEEE Nominations and Appointments Committee. The Life Fellow was the 2020 IEEE president.

The Conversation (0)
Stacks of purple and blue layers sit on a gray base. In the center is a section with multiple orange molecule shapes.
Two photos of a small flat drone, on left it is folded nearly in half, on the right it is flat and ready to fly
Hands on the keyboard of a laptop. A colorful video game with little creatures is on the screen.

Get unlimited IEEE Spectrum access

Become an IEEE member and get exclusive access to more stories and resources, including our vast article archive and full PDF downloads
Get access to unlimited IEEE Spectrum content
Network with other technology professionals
Establish a professional profile
Create a group to share and collaborate on projects
Discover IEEE events and activities
Join and participate in discussions
Topic Type Feature History of Technology

The Invention of Battlezone

And how the U.S. Army hijacked the videogame

4 min read
Vertical
Battlezone Atari 1980 arcade videogame screenshot showing score field at top in orange and line drawing of mountains and gun scope in green
ArcadeImages/Alamy
DarkGray

Three-dimensional displays first appeared on computer screens in the 1960s, and very large machines could manipulate those images in real time, but it was not until 1980 that a video-game player could maneuver at will through an imaginary landscape, wreaking havoc until brought to an untimely end by enemy tanks. Battlezone, a first-person tank game, was made possible by a vector display unit used by Atari Inc., Sunnyvale, Calif., in Asteroids, which came out the previous year.

Even with the vector generator, according to Videa’s Ed Rotberg, who wrote computer code for the game, Battlezone required three microprocessors: a 6502 to control the game play, a custom processor for the display, and another, built from 2901 bit-slice processors, for the mathematics. The display generator and the game microprocessor operated either in parallel or in sequence with the others.

Keep Reading ↓ Show less