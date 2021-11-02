FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Each year IEEE pays tribute to technical professionals whose outstanding contributions have made a lasting impact on technology and the engineering profession for humanity. The IEEE Awards program seeks nominations annually for IEEE's top awards—Medals, Recognitions, and Technical Field Awards—that are given on behalf of the IEEE Board of Directors.

The Medals and Recognitions are presented at the annual IEEE Honors Ceremony. The 2022 IEEE Vision, Innovation, and Challenges Summit (IEEE VIC Summit) and Honors Ceremony will be held on 6 May at the Marriott Marquis Marina hotel in San Diego. Planning for the 2022 event is currently underway, and more information will be announced in the coming months.

You don't have to be an IEEE member to receive, nominate, or endorse someone for an award.

Nominations for 2023 Medals and Recognitions will be open from 1 December to 15 June 2022. All nominations must be submitted through the separate online portals set up for Medals and Recognitions.

The IEEE Awards Board has an ongoing initiative to increase diversity among the selection committees and candidates, including their technical discipline, geography, and gender. You can help by nominating a colleague for one of the following awards.

IEEE Medal of Honor

For an exceptional contribution or an extraordinary career in the IEEE fields of interest.

SPONSOR: IEEE Foundation

IEEE Frances E. Allen Medal

For innovative work in computing leading to lasting impact on other aspects of engineering, science, technology, or society.

SPONSOR: IBM

IEEE Alexander Graham Bell Medal

For exceptional contributions to communications and networking sciences and engineering.

SPONSOR: Nokia Bell Labs

IEEE Mildred Dresselhaus Medal

For outstanding technical contributions in science and engineering of great impact to IEEE fields of interest.

SPONSOR: Google LLC

IEEE Edison Medal

For a career of meritorious achievement in electrical science, electrical engineering or the electrical arts.

SPONSOR: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

IEEE Medal for Environmental and Safety Technologies

For outstanding accomplishments in the application of technology in the fields of interest of IEEE that improve the environment and/or public safety.

SPONSOR: Toyota Motor Corp.

IEEE Founders Medal

For outstanding contributions in the leadership, planning, and administration of affairs of great value to the electrical and electronics engineering profession.

SPONSOR: The IEEE Richard and Mary Jo Stanley Memorial Fund of the IEEE Foundation

IEEE Richard W. Hamming Medal

For exceptional contributions to information sciences, systems, and technology.

SPONSOR: Qualcomm, Inc.

IEEE Medal for Innovations in Healthcare Technology

For exceptional contributions to technologies and applications benefitting healthcare, medicine, and the health sciences.

SPONSOR: IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society

IEEE Jack S. Kilby Signal Processing Medal

For outstanding achievements in signal processing.

SPONSOR: Apple

IEEE/RSE James Clerk Maxwell Medal

For groundbreaking contributions that have had an exceptional impact on the development of electronics and electrical engineering or related fields.

SPONSOR: ARM, Ltd.

IEEE James H. Mulligan, Jr. Education Medal

For a career of outstanding contributions to education in the fields of interest of IEEE.

SPONSORS: MathWorks, Pearson, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and the IEEE Life Members Fund

IEEE Jun-ichi Nishizawa Medal

For outstanding contributions to material and device science and technology, including practical application.

SPONSOR: The Federation of Electric Power Companies, Japan

IEEE Robert N. Noyce Medal

For exceptional contributions to the microelectronics industry.

SPONSOR: Intel

IEEE Dennis J. Picard Medal for Radar Technologies and Applications

For outstanding accomplishments in advancing the fields of radar technologies and their applications.

SPONSOR: Raytheon Technologies

IEEE Medal in Power Engineering

For outstanding contributions to the technology associated with the generation, transmission, distribution, application, and utilization of electric power for the betterment of society.

SPONSORS: IEEE Industry Applications, IEEE Industrial Electronics, IEEE Power Electronics, and IEEE Power & Energy societies

IEEE Simon Ramo Medal

For exceptional achievement in systems engineering and systems science.

SPONSOR: Northrop Grumman Corp.

IEEE John von Neumann Medal

For outstanding achievements in computer-related science and technology.

SPONSOR: IBM Corp.

IEEE Honorary Membership

To individuals not members of the IEEE, who have rendered meritorious service to humanity in IEEE's designated fields of interest.

SPONSOR: IEEE

IEEE Theodore W. Hissey Outstanding Young Professional Award

For contributions to the technical community and IEEE fields of interest.

SPONSOR: IEEE Young Professionals and the IEEE Photonics and Power & Energy societies


IEEE CORPORATE RECOGNITIONS

IEEE Corporate Innovation Award

For an outstanding innovation by an organization in an IEEE field of interest.

SPONSOR: IEEE


IEEE SERVICE AWARDS

IEEE Richard M. Emberson Award

For distinguished service advancing the technical objectives of the IEEE.

SPONSOR: IEEE Technical Activities Board

IEEE Haraden Pratt Award

For outstanding volunteer service to the IEEE.

SPONSOR: IEEE Foundation

If you have questions, email awards@ieee.org or call +1 732 562 3844.

ieee news
Lynn Frassetti
Lynn Frassetti is the senior awards presentation and communications specialist for IEEE Awards Activities.
Subspace Rebuilt the Internet for Real-Time Applications

The company uses "Internet weather" mapping, automatic rerouting, and dedicated fiber to speed up traffic

The Internet was designed to move data worldwide, and to do so in spite of disruptions from natural disasters, nuclear attacks, or other catastrophes. At first the goal was just to increase the volume of data moving over networks. But with the rising importance of real-time applications like videoconferencing and online gaming, what now matters most is reducing latency—the time it takes to move data across the network.

By forcing vast numbers of people to work and socialize remotely, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has greatly increased the demand for time-sensitive applications. The challenges begin at one end of the network, where the data's sender is located, and continue along the route all the way to the user waiting to receive the data at the other end. When you pass data in real time along multiple routes among a number of separate points, delays and disruptions often ensue. This explains the dropped calls and interruptions in conference calls.

Keep Reading ↓ Show less