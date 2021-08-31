FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

The MagazineThe Institute

For IEEE Members

The MagazineThe Institute

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN

Enjoy more free content and benefits by creating an account

Create an account to access more content and features on IEEE Spectrum, including the ability to save articles to read later, download Spectrum Collections, and participate in conversations with readers and editors. For more exclusive content and features, consider Joining IEEE.

CREATE AN ACCOUNTSIGN IN
Type News Topic Biomedical Sensors

New Smart Helmet Rapidly Assesses Stroke Patients

It uses EM waves to distinguish the size, position, and type of stroke

2 min read
Back view of a man's head. A large green object encircles it, with wires coming out of white rectangular shapes across the surface.

The proposed helmet uses electromagnetic waves to estimate the size and position of stroke inside a patient's brain.

FOS S.p.A./University of Genoa

When someone experiences a stroke, every passing moment leading up to treatment is critical. Ideally, patients should be diagnosed and treated within the first hour, often referred to as "the Golden Hour," in order to have the best chance at recovery. Given such a tight timeline, numerous research teams have been developing portable smart helmets for diagnosing stroke in patients as they are being transported to the hospital, rather than waiting until the patient arrives at the hospital to begin testing.

Many of the smart helmet designs being explored rely on ultrasound to image the brain and detect stroke; however, this approach has several downfalls. "Ultrasound usually requires skilled personnel in order to correctly interpret the resulting images," explains Alessandro Fedeli, an assistant professor in the Department of Electrical, Electronic, Telecommunications Engineering, and Naval Architecture, at the University of Genoa. He also notes that ultrasound doesn't penetrate the skull as well as, say, electromagnetic (EM) waves.

For these reasons, his team sought to create a smart helmet that relies on EM waves, along with a signal-processing approach, to detect and diagnose stroke. Notably, EM measurements are particularly helpful in the context of diagnosing stroke because the two types of stroke—ischemic and hemorrhagic—have different dielectric properties, which can be detected by EM. This allows the device developed by Fedeli and his colleagues to not only confirm the presence of stroke, but also determine what kind occurred. This more detailed information is useful, given that ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes require different treatment.

The helmet is made up of numerous antennas that are selectively activated to direct EM waves throughout the brain, and the returning signals are measured. A simple EM signal-processing algorithm alerts paramedics and other health professionals whether or not a stroke has occurred. A more complex algorithm, which requires more computational power, can then be used to determine the type, size and position of stroke.

The researchers tested their prototype through simulations that considered various stroke positions and dimensions (between 1 and 4 centimeters) inside brain. They describe the results in a study published July 19 in IEEE Wireless Communications.

"With the signal processing approach, the overall accuracy is above 80 percent, which represents an interesting and an encouraging starting point," says Fedeli. "Concerning the EM approach, the results show that it is possible to create quite accurate images of the stroke inside the brain, and gain quantitative information about [the type of stroke]."

His team is hoping to test their design in a clinical trial in the near future. It will be interesting to see how theirs compares to a portable design by researchers at Yale University. This latter design, which relies on MRI data to diagnose stroke in the hospital setting, was tested in 144 patients and found to have 80 percent accuracy.

But cost and portability outside of the hospital setting are important factors. "It is worth noting that EM systems work in the microwave frequency band, similar to other widespread wireless apparatuses," says Fedeli. "Consequently, it is possible to realize compact, portable and rather unexpensive devices that can be used in the ambulance or at a patient's home."

But first, clinical trials are in order. "We hope to be able to perform clinical trials in the near future, possibly in cooperation with local hospitals," says Fedeli. "We also know that there are several other EM-based systems for stroke detection proposed by other research teams that have been already validated or are in course of validation with clinical trials, with positive and promising results."

stroke detection journal watch
Michelle Hampson

Michelle Hampson is a freelance writer based in Vancouver. She frequently contributes to Spectrum's Journal Watch coverage, which highlights newsworthy studies published in IEEE journals.

The Conversation (0)
History of Technology Type Feature Topic Magazine

The Scandalous History of the Last Rotor Cipher Machine

How this gadget figured in the shady Rubicon spy case

15 min read
The HX-63 cipher machine

The HX-63 cipher machine is an electromechanical, rotor-based system designed and built by Crypto AG.
The machine uses nine rotors [center right] to encrypt messages. A dual paper-tape printer is at the upper left.

PETER ADAMS

Growing up in New York City, I always wanted to be a spy. But when I graduated from college in January 1968, the Cold War and Vietnam War were raging, and spying seemed like a risky career choice. So I became an electrical engineer, working on real-time spectrum analyzers for a U.S. defense contractor.

In 1976, during a visit to the Polish Army Museum in Warsaw, I saw an Enigma, the famous German World War II cipher machine. I was fascinated. Some years later, I had the good fortune of visiting the huge headquarters of the cipher machine company Crypto AG (CAG), in Steinhausen, Switzerland, and befriending a high-level cryptographer there. My friend gave me an internal history of the company written by its founder, Boris Hagelin. It mentioned a 1963 cipher machine, the HX-63.

Keep Reading ↓ Show less