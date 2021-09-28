FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Enjoy more free content and benefits by creating an account

Create an account to access more content and features on IEEE Spectrum, including the ability to save articles to read later, download Spectrum Collections, and participate in conversations with readers and editors. For more exclusive content and features, consider Joining IEEE.

Master Machine Learning With These 5 Courses

The program covers models, algorithms, platforms, and more

A colorful network of lines and dots form a round shape with a protruding bottom, representing a brain. The background is pink, with colored wavy lines and dots.
As businesses grapple with increasing amounts of data and search for ways to use it effectively, they're turning more and more to machine learning and deep learning. Both models use statistics to make predictions, but there are differences.

Machine learning employs algorithms to identify patterns and make predictions. When the algorithmic model makes a wrong prediction, a programmer must troubleshoot. Deep learning functions similarly, but its artificial neural network enables it to problem-solve more like a human. It can correct itself in the case of a bad prediction.

The two artificial-intelligence applications can help leaders make complex decisions. Business leaders want to understand the value of predictive analysis and models to develop proprietary data sets that give them a competitive advantage.

Shifting your organization's focus to finding new patterns in data and anticipating future trends can help you capture opportunities and prepare for risks.

According to a survey conducted by Accenture, approximately 90 percent of C-suite respondents said their success is sustained by their use of forward-looking data sets and analytic approaches.

MASTERING MACHINE LEARNING

Advanced knowledge of mathematics, statistics, data analysis, and programming is fundamental for a machine learning engineer. To help technical professionals better understand the technology, IEEE Educational Activities is offering a five-course program: Machine Learning: Predictive Analysis for Business Decisions:

Machine Learning in the Age of Enterprise Big Data

Examines the fundamental types of machine learning that drive business insights and reviews advanced computational intelligence for business processes.

Machine Learning in a Data-Driven Business Environment

Learn how to manage multifaceted enterprise data. This course can help you comprehend diverse sources that allow businesses to collect, store, organize, and interpret data.

Sound Business Practices for Data Mining and Predictive Analysis

Explore tools to measure business performance. This course explains how predictive and prospective analytics can deliver insights.

Machine Learning Algorithms, Models, and Systems Integration

Get a better understanding of available software. The course includes best practices for machine learning model integration.

Machine Learning Platforms, Technology, and Tools

Study the computational infrastructure that is necessary for enabling machine learning with big data. This course explains the concepts and techniques necessary for deploying scalable machine learning.

To get access to the program for your organization, complete this form and an IEEE representative will contact you. Individuals interested in the courses can visit the IEEE Learning Network.

MORE RESOURCES

IEEE Educational Activities also offers Enhancing Business Operations With Machine Learning, an on-demand virtual event. It was presented by Grant Scott, assistant professor in the electrical engineering and computer science department at the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Britney Do
Britney Do is a digital marketing intern for IEEE Educational Activities.
How DeepMind Is Reinventing the Robot

Having conquered Go and protein folding, the company turns to a really hard problem

Image of a robot juggling multiple items into the air.
Artificial intelligence has reached deep into our lives, though you might be hard pressed to point to obvious examples of it. Among countless other behind-the-scenes chores, neural networks power our virtual assistants, make online shopping recommendations, recognize people in our snapshots, scrutinize our banking transactions for evidence of fraud, transcribe our voice messages, and weed out hateful social-media postings. What these applications have in common is that they involve learning and operating in a constrained, predictable environment.

But embedding AI more firmly into our endeavors and enterprises poses a great challenge. To get to the next level, researchers are trying to fuse AI and robotics to create an intelligence that can make decisions and control a physical body in the messy, unpredictable, and unforgiving real world. It's a potentially revolutionary objective that has caught the attention of some of the most powerful tech-research organizations on the planet. "I'd say that robotics as a field is probably 10 years behind where computer vision is," says Raia Hadsell, head of robotics at DeepMind, Google's London-based AI partner. (Both companies are subsidiaries of Alphabet.)

