The October 2022 issue of IEEE Spectrum is here!

Close bar
IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYThe Big PictureEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsCollectionsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Access Thousands of Articles — Completely Free

Create an account and get exclusive content and features: Save articles, download collections, and talk to tech insiders — all free! For full access and benefits, join IEEE as a paying member.

AerospaceTopicTypeEngineering ResourcesSponsored Article

How a Dual Curing Adhesive Works

UV22DC80-1 is an abrasion-resistant adhesive system that meets NASA low outgassing specs

1 min read
A person uses a brush to apply epoxy to a set of lenses.

Master Bond's UV22DC80-1 is a one component, nanosilica filled, dual cure system with UV and heat curing mechanisms.

Master Bond

This sponsored article is brought to you by Master Bond.

Master Bond UV22DC80-1 is a nanosilica filled, dual cure epoxy based system. Nanosilica filled epoxy formulations are designed to further improve performance and processing properties.

The specific filler will play a crucial role in determining key parameters such as viscosity, flow, aging characteristics, strength, shrinkage, hardness, and exotherm. As a dual curing system, UV22DC80-1 cures readily upon exposure to UV light, and will cross link in shadowed out areas when heat is added.

See Master Bond's UV22DC80-1 in Action

Dual cure systems are effective for rapidly fixturing parts with the UV portion of the cure, and then concluding the process by adding heat. Watch this video to see a dual cured epoxy in action.

This compound features exceptionally low shrinkage upon cure, outstanding dimensional stability, and resists abrasion. It is not oxygen inhibited. It withstands chemicals such as acids, bases, fuels and solvents. It is electrically insulative with a volume resistivity greater than 1014 ohm-cm. It is optically clear, with a refractive index of 1.52.

The low viscosity ranges from 500 cps to 3500 cps. The temperature serviceability extends from -100°F to 300°F. UV22DC80-1 bonds well to metals, ceramics, glass, rubber, and many plastics. It passes NASA low outgassing certification and is used in high tech applications including aerospace, optical and opto-electronics.

Contact Master Bond to request a technical data sheet or discuss your application.

Related Articles Around the Web
epoxyultravioletadhesivemaster bondnasa
The Conversation (0)
group of young people smiling at the camera
Two white boilers mounted on a wood wall, with pipes and tubes.
Tesla's Optimus robot waves at audience from the stage.
AerospaceTopicMagazineTypeFeatureSpectrum CollectionsSeptember 2022Telecommunications

The Webb Space Telescope’s Profound Data Challenges

3,000x farther from Earth than Hubble—with a 25x greater download deluge

4 min read
Two men fix metal rods to a gold-foiled satellite component in a warehouse/clean room environment

Technicians at Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems facilities in Redondo Beach, Calif., work on a mockup of the JWST spacecraft bus—home of the observatory’s power, flight, data, and communications systems.

NASA

For a deep dive into the engineering behind the James Webb Space Telescope, see our collection of posts here.

When the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) reveals its first images on 12 July, they will be the by-product of carefully crafted mirrors and scientific instruments. But all of its data-collecting prowess would be moot without the spacecraft’s communications subsystem.

The Webb’s comms aren’t flashy. Rather, the data and communication systems are designed to be incredibly, unquestionably dependable and reliable. And while some aspects of them are relatively new—it’s the first mission to use Ka-band frequencies for such high data rates so far from Earth, for example—above all else, JWST’s comms provide the foundation upon which JWST’s scientific endeavors sit.

Keep Reading ↓Show less
{"imageShortcodeIds":[]}