RoboticsTopicNewsType

Underwater Robots Get a Boost in Mapping the Ocean

A model for autonomous underwater robots could help them navigate previously unexplored waters

2 min read
A top-down view of a harbor with boats moored in it. The harbor's water is overlaid with many thin green lines, several thicker blue lines, and purple arrows, all representing an underwater mapping effort.
Jinkun Wang

This article is part of our exclusive IEEE Journal Watch series in partnership with IEEE Xplore.

The ocean contains a seemingly endless expanse of territory yet to be explored—and mapping out these uncharted waters globally poses a daunting task. Fleets of autonomous underwater robots could be invaluable tools to help with mapping, but these need to be able to navigate cluttered areas while remaining efficient and accurate.

In a study published 24 June in the IEEE Journal of Oceanic Engineering, one research team has developed a novel framework that allows autonomous underwater robots to map cluttered areas with high efficiency and low error rates.

A major challenge in mapping underwater environments is the uncertainty of the robot’s position.

“Because GPS is not available underwater, most underwater robots do not have an absolute position reference, and the accuracy of their navigation solution varies,” explains Brendan Englot, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at the Stevens Institute of Technology, in Hoboken, N.J., who was involved in the study. “Predicting how it will vary as a robot explores uncharted territory will permit an autonomous underwater vehicle to build the most accurate map possible under these challenging circumstances.”

The model created by Englot’s team uses a virtual map that abstractly represents the surrounding area that the robot hasn’t seen yet. They developed an algorithm that plans a route over this virtual map in a way that takes the robot's localization uncertainty and perceptual observations into account.

The perceptual observations are collected using sonar imaging, which helps detect objects in the environment in front of the robot within a 30-meter range and a 120-degree field of view. “We process the imagery to obtain a point cloud from every sonar image. These point clouds indicate where underwater structures are located relative to the robot,” explains Englot.

The research team then tested their approach using a BlueROV2 underwater robot in a harbor at Kings Point, N.Y., an area that Englot says was large enough to permit significant navigation errors to build up, but small enough to perform numerous experimental trials without too much difficulty. The team compared their model to several other existing ones, testing each model in at least three 30-minute trials in which the robot navigated the harbor. The different models were also evaluated through simulations.

“The results revealed that each of the competing [models] had its own unique advantages, but ours offered a very appealing compromise between exploring unknown environments quickly while building accurate maps of those environments,” says Englot.

He notes that his team has applied for a patent that would consider their model for subsea oil and gas production purposes. However, they envision that the model will also be useful for a broader set of applications, such as inspecting offshore wind turbines, offshore aquaculture infrastructure (including fish farms), and civil infrastructure, such as piers and bridges.

“Next, we would like to extend the technique to 3D mapping scenarios, as well as situations where a partial map may already exist, and we want a robot to make effective use of that map, rather than explore an environment completely from scratch,” says Englot. “If we can successfully extend our framework to work in 3D mapping scenarios, we may also be able to use it to explore networks of underwater caves or shipwrecks.”

The Conversation (0)
people making corrections on a giant piece of paper
A photo of a dozen small round robots with containers for items attached to a whiteboard
A photo of a man standing next to a charging station near an electric car that has "Bidirectional Ecosystem" on this side.
RoboticsTopicMagazineTypeFeature

How Robots Can Help Us Act and Feel Younger

Toyota’s Gill Pratt on enhancing independence in old age

10 min read
An illustration of a woman making a salad with robotic arms around her holding vegetables and other salad ingredients.
Dan Page
Blue

By 2050, the global population aged 65 or more will be nearly double what it is today. The number of people over the age of 80 will triple, approaching half a billion. Supporting an aging population is a worldwide concern, but this demographic shift is especially pronounced in Japan, where more than a third of Japanese will be 65 or older by midcentury.

Toyota Research Institute (TRI), which was established by Toyota Motor Corp. in 2015 to explore autonomous cars, robotics, and “human amplification technologies,” has also been focusing a significant portion of its research on ways to help older people maintain their health, happiness, and independence as long as possible. While an important goal in itself, improving self-sufficiency for the elderly also reduces the amount of support they need from society more broadly. And without technological help, sustaining this population in an effective and dignified manner will grow increasingly difficult—first in Japan, but globally soon after.

Keep Reading ↓Show less