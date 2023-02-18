This New Breed of Generator Can Run on Almost Any Fuel

Matt Svrcek co-founded Mainspring Energy and leads research and development as Chief Technology Officer. While completing his doctorate as a Stanford Graduate Fellow, he received funding from the Global Climate and Energy Project to investigate the efficiency and emissions impact of reacting various fuels under high compression, and helped design and develop the early prototype that served as the foundation for Mainspring’s linear generator technology. Before his work with Mainspring, Matt served as research manager at the Renewable Energy Policy Project in Washington, D.C., where he analyzed the economic benefits of renewable energy manufacturing.